Pursuant Announces Winners of Inaugural Forty Over Forty Award Program

New industry award program recognizes excellence in the nonprofit sector

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant, a leading fundraising and marketing agency serving the nonprofit sector, announces the winners of the inaugural 40 Over Forty Award, recognizing the work of nonprofit professionals who are driving lasting change around the world.The 40 Over Forty Award celebrates the longevity of impact by honoring those who consistently set a high bar for excellence in the nonprofit sector–elevating their organization, the people around them, and the lives of the people who are making a difference in the world.

"It's been a monumental time of change in everything from the way we drive community impact, engage donors, and support inclusive strategies," states Trent Ricker, CEO & President of Pursuant. "The 2022 40 Over Forty Award list highlights the influencers, creators, and executives who have shaped the philanthropic landscape—and are paving the way for what comes next."

Conceived by Pursuant, the award program was co-developed by a committee of nonprofit executives, including NonProfit Pro, Merkle RMG, and Barker & Scott. The collaboration blends industry experience, insights, and perspectives to identify and recognize the community of leaders.

"While we love celebrating rising stars, we can't forget about the nonprofit professionals who have committed their careers to driving positive change and impact," states Doug Barker, Co-Founder & Principal at Barker & Scott Consulting. "The 40 Over Forty Awards honor industry peers with noteworthy contributions across all philanthropic sectors – from groundbreaking creative work and innovative campaigns to impactful community mentoring and a commitment to DEI (Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion)."

Learn more about the 2022 40 Over 40 Award winners - https://info.pursuant.com/40-over-40-recipients

