Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, August 4, 2022

-- Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET --

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 as follows:

Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 5:00 pm. ET (2:00pm. PT) Live call: (800) 285-6670 (U.S. toll-free) or

(713) 481-1320 Webcast (live and archived) and

related slide presentation: https://evofeminvestorroomcom/2022Q2Results or

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evofem20220804/en





Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. The Company expects to report top-line data this fall from its registrational Phase 3 EVOGUARD clinical trial evaluating Phexxi for two potential new indications – prevention of chlamydia and prevention of gonorrhea in women. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

(917) 673-5775

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.