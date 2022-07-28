Hilb Group Acquires Massachusetts-based King and Cushman Agency, Expands New England Property & Casualty Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that, effective July 1, 2022, it has partnered with Massachusetts-based King and Cushman Agency, further expanding the company's presence throughout New England.

Based in Northampton, Massachusetts, King and Cushman has served the area for nearly 100 years, developing a proven reputation for expert professional advice supported by strong, established community connections. The agency focuses on property & casualty offerings for their clients in both commercial and personal lines. Agency Principal Scott King and his team of insurance professionals will join Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

"Joining the Hilb Group presents an exciting opportunity for our business and those we serve," stated Scott King. "We look forward to providing the same local, trusted service, while ultimately delivering even greater solutions, resources, and value to our customers."

"We are pleased to welcome King and Cushman to the Hilb Group," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "With a terrific reputation and long-standing community ties, they represent a perfect complement to our growth strategy of teaming with strong partners who have developed solid relationships with their local client base. We look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 135 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

