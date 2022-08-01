InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Spark Plug (SCO-187)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a spark plug that could create a better flame kernel for combustion," said an inventor, from Rescue, Calif., "so I invented the FIRING. My design would improve fuel economy and it could benefit the environment by expelling fewer harmful pollutants."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a spark plug. In doing so, it ensures that fuel is burned more completely for improved fuel economy. It also increases power and it reduces emissions. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it can be used for lawn tractors, farm equipment, recreational boats, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp