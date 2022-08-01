The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon Officially Opens as Global Group's Asia Flagship

Taking up residence inside the iconic King Power Mahanakhon, this urban retreat offers world-class design, retail and cultural programming anchored by dynamic food, drink, and after-dark offerings

BANGKOK, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Standard is delighted to announce the opening of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, its flagship in Asia and the latest addition to the King Power Group portfolio. The hotel will leverage the iconic building's architecture and energy and will bring the brand's signature mix of culture, design, entertainment and hospitality to the Thai capital. With 155 rooms and suites and a central location in downtown Bangkok, the property offers the perfect getaway to Old Town, where a wealth of cultural attractions and a dynamic art scene await. To reflect the unmistakable energy of the Thai capital, The Standard's "anything but standard" ethos is translated into exciting amenities, one-of-a-kind culinary programming at six food and beverage spaces, and meeting venues that break the mold.

Srettha Thavisin, Chairman of Standard International, revealed: "We are incredibly thrilled about the launch of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon in Thailand. This iconic flagship hotel of The Standard represents an extraordinary phenomenon in the hospitality industry not only in Asia, but globally as well. We are confident that The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon will have huge success in delivering the ultimate hotel experience – unlike any other in Thailand."

At one with the city

To conceptualize the uber-social property, Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon and The Standard's award-winning in-house design team delved into the synergy between Bangkok's melting pot of cultures and free-form artistic exploration. The resulting spaces are fresh and intertwined with reinterpretations of cultural cues, such as Marco Brambilla's video monument to Hollywood dreams and excesses, in the lobby. Titled "Heaven's Gate", this provocative artwork is the first installment in the "Box" series, a concept inspired by the brand's first property in Hollywood that showcased an ever-changing roster of art installations.

A feast for the senses

With six distinctive dining, drinking and nightlife venues, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon promises to shake things up in Bangkok's neighborhood on the up. The Standard Grill, a spirited American brasserie informed by the brand's celebrated original at The Standard, High Line in New York's Meatpacking District, seamlessly transitions from power breakfast to social hotspot at night. On the menu are all-day classics such as The Standard BKK Wagyu Burger with foie gras as well as beef tartare and whole carved ribs served table-side from custom-made wood and marble trolleys.

High up on the 76th floor, guests can experience one of Bangkok's most anticipated restaurant unveilings of the year – a collaboration with award-winning chef Francisco "Paco" Ruano. His Mexican-inspired restaurant Ojo draws on Bangkok's progressive outlook and the venue's whimsical design, referencing Mexico's ancient civilizations to deliver flavors never experienced in Thailand or the region, such as aguachile seasonal prawns and bone marrow tortillas, complemented by inventive cocktails and a thoughtful wine list. Bringing together Chef Paco's culinary prowess, panoramic views, creative beverage program and genre-bending décor, Ojo will sit proudly beside The Standard's legendary Boom Boom Room in New York City and London's star attraction Decimo as one of the world's best rooftop venues.

For 360-degree views from the 78th floor perch there is Sky Beach, Bangkok's highest rooftop bar mixing blissed-out ambiance, downtempo beats, a hard-hitting cocktail selection from one of Thailand's most celebrated mixologists and all-day froze. Guests can also enjoy award-winning Chinese cuisine at Mott 32 Bangkok's open-air terrace dotted with lush greenery. The famous apple wood roasted Peking duck is not to be missed, as are expertly curated cocktails and authentic Cantonese, Beijing and Szechuan cuisine. At Tease, a strikingly graphic, black and white bijoux tea room, the room overflows with whimsy and wonder. Guests can discover alcohol-infused brews, tasty savory and sweet treats such as Quail & Whiskey Party Pie, and Chocolate Praline, Mixed Berry Milkshakes found nowhere else in Bangkok, and a setting inspired by Vienna's grand cafes. The elegant Fuerstenberg-porzellan Chinaware completes this special experience.

For comfort food with a side of The Standard's cultural programming, guests can visit The Parlor. The menu offers authentic Thai cuisine, all day breakfast and cocktails like Honey Trap and Be Wild, created by "Milk" Thanaworachayakit, the hotel's beverage manager,. In addition to an eclectic playlist spotlighting local and global talent, curated by The Standard's music division, the hotel's relaxed social hub hosts talks and workshops, including astrology sessions, live performances, and themed bingo nights inspired by the fabled bingo sessions at The Standard, High Line.

Artful touches

Public spaces at the hotel immerse guests into the local community and introduce them to Bangkok's vibrant creative scene through the elements of fine art hidden in plain sight. A stunning and vibrant Marc Quinn, "Flood Plain of the Tributaries of the Orinocco", 2018, from King Power's private collection, enhances the color and personality at reception. Hidden in plain sight in the corridors leading to the elevator and The Parlor is a breathtaking, original, Joan Miro sculpture, entitled, "Personnage" (bronze sculpture at L4), 1976, also from the King Power collection. In the lobby they are greeted by a portrait of a couple, caught in an embrace, embedded in the floor. Overhead, locally handmade rattan lamps create an intricate canopy, while fine objects in the shop are the labor of love of local artists as well as The Standard and its collaborators. Chief Design Officer, Verena Haller and design team, hand-picked art, antiques and curiosities, creating their version of a shoppable flee market, enhancing both the custom designed and locally sourced furniture, creating meticulously designed and incredibly inviting spaces guests never want to leave.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon now introduces its opening offer "Bite into Bangkok". Offering guests staying between 29th July and 30th September 2022 the opportunity to experience Bangkok's most exciting restaurant concepts, the package comes with up to THB 5,000 hotel and dining credits per day, depending on the room category.

For more information on the hotel, guests can visit www.standardhotels.com/bangkok/properties/bangkok , call 02 085 8888, email stbkk@standardhotels.com or add us via LINE OA @TheStandardBangkok.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon: Instagram / Facebook

About The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon:

Created in partnership with King Power Group and Standard International, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is The Standard's Asia flagship and a world-class global destination. Bangkok's spirit of innovation and unconventionality made Bangkok the perfect locale for The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Located in one of the most iconic buildings in Bangkok, the King Power Mahanakhon, the 155-room hotel is already a landmark. With rooms ranging from 40 sq. m. to 144 sq. m. penthouse, a terrace pool, gym and spa, meeting rooms and a variety of food, drink and nightlife venues, the hotel is a fit for any traveler, at any time of day or night. There's Parlor, the hub of the hotel for check-in and out, cocktails, work or lounging, the eclectic and unexpected Tea Room, American steakhouse classics at The Standard Grill, and award-winning Chinese cuisine by Mott 32, and two sky-high dining experience from Ojo a Mexican-inspired restaurant directed by one of the finest chefs in Mexico to Sky Beach the highest alfresco rooftop bar in Bangkok.

