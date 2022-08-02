Alfa Laval completes acquisition of Desmet

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of Desmet, part of the Desmet Ballestra Group, a world leader in engineering and supplying processing plants and technologies for edible oils and biofuel sectors. The acquisition will strengthen Alfa Laval's position in the renewable energy arena and complement its offering within edible oils.

Desmet will strengthen Alfa Laval's position in the market by adding know-how and expertise to accelerate future innovations within food, feed and biofuels – and support Alfa Laval's transformation towards renewable fuels. The business acquired includes the operational units and brands of Rosedowns and Stolz, and had a turnover of approx. EUR 300 million in 2021 – and will operate as a stand-alone entity within the Food & Water Division of Alfa Laval.

About Desmet

Founded in Belgium in 1946, Desmet is a specialist in the supply of plants and equipment for the oilseeds & grains industry and the oils & derivatives industry with sales & execution locations across the world. Its innovative, tailor-made plants for grain handling, oilseed preparation & pressing, oilseed extraction, feed milling, oil refining & modification, biofuels and oleochemicals are well known for reliability, low operating costs, and high-quality outputs.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

