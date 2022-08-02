CME Group Reports 20% ADV Growth in July 2022

40% growth in Equity Index ADV, driven by micro and E-mini contracts

Record SOFR options and futures OI on July 29

CHICAGO, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its July 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 20% to 20.4 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

• Interest Rate ADV of 9 million contracts

• Equity Index ADV of 6.7 million contracts

• Options ADV of 3.6 million contracts

• Energy ADV of 1.9 million contracts

• Agricultural ADV of 1.3 million contracts

• Foreign Exchange ADV of 959,000 contracts

• Metals ADV of 553,000 contracts

Additional July 2022 product highlights compared to July 2021 include:

• Equity Index ADV increased 40%

° Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 81%

° Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 61%

° E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 49%

° E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 44%

° Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 34%

° E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 22%

• Foreign Exchange ADV increased 30%

° E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 81%

° Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 17%

• Interest Rate ADV increased 16%

° Record SOFR options open interest (OI) of 8,735,423 contracts on July 29

° Record SOFR futures OI of 7,298,956 contracts on July 29

° 20 trading days when SOFR futures daily volume surpassed Eurodollar futures, with SOFR futures ADV in July equivalent to 139% of Eurodollar futures ADV in the same period

° 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 360%

° 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 74%

° 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 64%

° 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 22%

° 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 23%

• Options ADV increased 15%

° Equity Index options ADV increased 45%

° Metals options ADV increased 42%

° Agricultural options ADV increased 42%

° Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 7%

• Agricultural ADV increased 14%

° Chicago SRW Wheat options ADV increased 51%

° Corn options ADV increased 54%

° Soybean Oil options ADV increased 45%

° Soybean Meal options ADV increased 45%

° Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 26%

• Metals ADV increased 3%

° Gold options ADV increased 58%

° Copper options ADV increased 38%

° Cryptocurrency ADV increased 120%

° Ether futures ADV increased 137%

° Bitcoin futures ADV increased 72%

• Micro Products ADV

° Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.9 million contracts represented 43% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 7% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.4% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

• ADV outside the United States increased 15% to 5.6 million contracts, including 31% growth in APAC, 20% in Latin America and 9% in EMEA

• BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 18% to $261B, European Repo ADNV increased 16% to €344.5B, and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 15% to $121.6B

• EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 12% to $64.5B

