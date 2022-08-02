KEVANI awarded a new ad sales contract in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, formally entering the New York market

Located in the trendy and upscale neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, SoHo Spectacle enhances KEVANI's media portfolio, marking the first KEVANI offering on the East Coast.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI")—A premium market leader in out-of-home media sales and development has been awarded the long-term contract to operate and market a New York media destination in the SoHo neighborhood. KEVANI has branded the space "SoHo Spectacle".

Soho Spectacle is the media centerpiece of SoHo, New York City's trendy neighborhood known for art galleries, upscale boutiques, and dining districts. The faces are situated at the intersection of Grand & Crosby Streets, one block from Broadway and two blocks from Canal Street.

The static spectaculars capture the attention of locals, as well as national and international visitors, who relish in Soho's unique and vibrant energy. Soho Spectacle is KEVANI's first venture into New York City and was carefully selected to add to the company's portfolio. The highly-desirable neighborhood aligns with KEVANI's mission to activate inventory in iconic locations and offer brands premium media destinations.

"We are thrilled to add the pair of media assets in SoHo to our expanding inventory," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "This is our first media offering in New York City and it will provide premium brands an excellent opportunity to reach and engage with their audience in a highly desirable location."

SoHo Spectacle is the latest addition to KEVANI's iconic collection which includes The Towers, Sunset Limelight, i10 Beacon, 2nd & PCH, The Sunset Mural, and i5 Pillars. For more information, please visit www.kevani.com .

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

