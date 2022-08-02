Leaders in Indoor Air Quality and Energy Efficiency Share Framework for Achieving Healthy Indoor Air While Decarbonizing Buildings

The Clean First framework lays out a four-step process for commercial buildings to achieve Sustainable IAQ - better indoor air quality more energy efficiently with improved resilience

enVerid Systems collaborated with 75F, Awair, GIGA, Oxygen8, Planled, and SafeTraces on a comprehensive white paper

WESTWOOD, Mass. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, a leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, published today a system-level framework for enabling low-energy, high IAQ, climate-resilient buildings. The Clean First approach is detailed in a new white paper, "How to Achieve Sustainable Indoor Air Quality: A Roadmap to Simultaneously Improving Indoor Air Quality & Meeting Building Decarbonization and Climate Resiliency Goals." The white paper was developed in collaboration with leading IAQ and energy efficiency companies 75F, Awair, GIGA, Oxygen8, Planled and SafeTraces, and includes input from more than a dozen built-environment experts.

"A Clean First approach delivers healthy IAQ while conserving energy and reducing carbon emissions" - Christian Weeks , enVerid CEO

The Clean First framework is based on a four-step process that building owners and operators, architects, energy efficiency consultants, and mechanical engineers and contractors can follow to achieve Sustainable IAQ: better indoor air quality more energy efficiently with improved resilience to outside air pollutants, including wildfire smoke and ozone. The framework draws on lessons learned from the pandemic and recent updates to building standards to address the growing need to decarbonize both new and existing commercial buildings while simultaneously improving IAQ. The core thesis of the paper is that improving IAQ with optimized ventilation and air cleaning need not conflict with building decarbonization and climate resilience goals and, in many cases, can reduce a building's carbon footprint.

"To create high-IAQ, low-energy, climate resilient buildings for the future, we need to embrace alternatives to outside air ventilation to maintain healthy indoor environments," said William Bahnfleth, Ph.D., P.E., Fellow/Presidential Member ASHRAE, The Pennsylvania State University. "Building on key lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic about layered air cleaning strategies, the Clean First framework presented in this paper lays out a well-constructed, system-level approach to achieve Sustainable IAQ. I encourage designers and engineers to read the paper and consider incorporating its recommendations into future projects."

"It is time to embrace a Clean First approach to designing and operating buildings to deliver healthy indoor air quality while conserving energy and reducing carbon emissions," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "For too long we have been constrained by a false choice of better IAQ or increased energy efficiency from reducing ventilation rates. The Clean First framework shows how combining field validated air cleaning, filtration, and ventilation strategies using existing building standards with continuous IAQ monitoring and dynamic building controls can deliver good IAQ and improve ventilation efficiency at the same time."

A Layered, System-Level Approach

The Clean First framework is based on the concept that air cleaning, filtration, and ventilation can be deployed flexibly and interchangeably to efficiently and cost effectively achieve IAQ targets for particles, pathogens, and gaseous contaminants. A key aspect of the framework is validating IAQ performance through testing and continuous monitoring and using smart building controls to dynamically adjust air cleaning and ventilation for IAQ, efficiency, occupant comfort, and climate resiliency. This system-level approach is summarized in 12 key recommendations associated with the four steps of the framework. A Summary of Recommendations and the entire white paper can be accessed here.

"In developing this white paper, enVerid and its collaborators did several valuable things," said Jay Stein, Senior Fellow Emeritus, E Source. "They integrated the contributions of an impressive list of organizations, individuals, and sources. Additionally, they take a wide variety of technologies and techniques, and incorporate them into a framework that will enable many building operators and designers to energy-efficiently protect building occupants' health."

White Paper Collaborators

75F

"If the last two years have taught the commercial building industry anything, it's that healthy environments and sustainability cannot work against each other," said Deepinder Singh, CEO of 75F. "75F is proud to be part of a project that promotes both air quality and energy efficiency — something we work hard to embed into our company and products."

GIGA - RESET Standard

"It is exciting to see a framework that promotes continuous monitoring," said Stanton Wong, President of GIGA and the RESET Standard. "A future where buildings are optimized for performance in both health and sustainability is only possible via continuous monitoring and smart solutions that can be leveraged dynamically depending on the situation. This paper highlights a couple of implementations that should definitely be considered."

Oxygen8

"In order for buildings to meet wellness, efficiency, and carbon emission goals we need to bring together different IAQ technologies that complement each other," said James Dean, Founder and CEO, Oxygen8. "This paper is a great example of how high efficiency energy recovery ventilation and intelligent air purification can work together to keep buildings healthy while promoting a healthy planet."

Planled

"I appreciate enVerid and all the contributors to this groundbreaking white paper," said John Hwang, CEO of Planled. "It certainly is time to usher in a new era of IAQ that layers innovative and proven approaches to solve for efficacy, cost, safety, and carbon emissions."

SafeTraces

"The twin challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have underscored the urgent need for healthy AND green buildings, not just one or the other," said Erik Malmstrom, SafeTraces CEO. "While our traditional playbook puts IAQ and sustainability directly at odds, the Clean First framework provides building owners and operators a valuable path forward to achieve both sets of goals, cost-effectively. SafeTraces is proud to partner with enVerid and other market leaders to advance this important, timely approach."

About enVerid Systems, Inc.

enVerid Systems, the leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, helps buildings achieve air quality goals, save money and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Its flagship HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR) modules are award-winning air cleaners that deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. For new HVAC systems, HLR modules also enable immediate capital cost savings. At the core of all HLR modules is enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology™ (SVT™), uniquely designed to capture gaseous contaminants that degrade indoor environmental quality. enVerid's HEPA air filtration products remove particulate and microorganism contamination, including viruses, from indoor air without the significant cost of upgrading mechanical systems and increasing mechanical ventilation rates. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. Its air cleaning products are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED®, and WELL compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

