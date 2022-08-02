Messari Acquires Assets and Business of Dove Metrics to Expand Product Offerings

Dove Metrics' fundraising data will empower Messari to bring increased transparency to the crypto industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari , a leading provider of crypto market intelligence products, today announced its acquisition of the assets and business of Dove Metrics of Blackrose Capital. Dove Metrics is a leading provider of fundraising data and intelligence for the crypto fundraising landscape.

"At Messari, we strive to be the leading data and research provider in the crypto space in order to create greater transparency around the industry," said Messari Vice President of Market Intelligence, Eric Turner. "The acquisition of Dove Metrics will enable us to offer new datasets and tools that further allow our users to stay on top of industry trends and monitor, in real-time, the top projects and technologies that investors are backing."

Dove Metrics' database continuously monitors crypto funding rounds and offers insights into the portfolios of over 8,000 investors including VC funds, hedge funds, investment DAOs, corporate funds, and angels. The database additionally offers insight into approximately 3,000 funding rounds, covers over 300 fundraising rounds by funds themselves, and 200 crypto merger & acquisition transactions.

"We started Dove Metrics to bring transparency to crypto fundraising. Messari has been focused on bringing transparency to the overall industry for years, so we're excited to see how Messari will expand and grow the product," said Dove Metrics Co-Founder Pierre Chuzeville.

As a result of this acquisition, Messari has integrated the Dove Metrics dashboard into the Messari platform and will continue to develop the dashboard with additional features in the future. Messari subscribers can access the newly-integrated Dove Metrics data at messari.io/fundraising-data.

About Dove Metrics:

Dove Metrics is crypto's leading fundraising database, with more than 3,200 funding rounds and 8,000 investors tracked. It is led by Regan Bozman and Pierre Chuzeville, who also run Lattice, an early-stage crypto VC fund.

About Messari:

Messari is the leading provider of market intelligence products that help professionals navigate crypto with confidence. For individuals and institutions alike, Messari combines deep analysis, data, news and powerful tools to improve industry transparency and drive smarter participation in crypto. Learn more at messari.io.

