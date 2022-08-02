REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

MERRIAM, Kan., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, and July 3, 2021, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts (unaudited).





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





July 2,

July 3,

July 2,

July 3,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$ 2,973

$ 2,430

$ 5,682

$ 4,489

Operating income

$ 192

$ 165

$ 338

$ 257

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 108

$ 176

$ 211

$ 355





























Earnings per common share

$ 92.53

$ 151.56

$ 181.81

$ 305.59

Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25

$ 4.50

$ 4.50



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

