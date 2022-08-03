Corinthian Capital announces two additions to the investment team: Principal Michael Haanpaa and Vice President Charles Bayer

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinthian Capital Group, LLC ("Corinthian"), a middle market private equity firm founded in 2005, announced today that it has added seasoned professionals, Michael Haanpaa and Charles Bayer, to its investment team.

Mr. Haanpaa joins Corinthian from Acacia Research Group, where he was responsible for sourcing and negotiating investment opportunities in industrials, business services, and mature technology. Previously, he was a Vice President at Speyside Equity. Prior to that, Mr. Haanpaa worked in investment banking at Stifel and Barclay's, and in operations at Chevron and APM Terminals. He holds a B.S.E. from the University of Michigan as well as an MBA from the Kelley School of Business and a law degree from the Mauer School of Law at Indiana University.

Mr. Bayer previously worked at AMERRA Capital Management, where he focused on global food and agribusiness private investment opportunities. He has also worked at Graham Partners, AFI Partners, and L Catterton. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bayer worked in investment banking at Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. He graduated with honors from Boston College for his B.S. degree and received an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to add Michael and Charles to the team, and we look forward to the experience and perspective that they bring," said Kenneth Clay, Corinthian's co-founder, and managing partner. "They will be an integral part of our third investment fund, which we plan to launch by the end of this year."

Corinthian Capital makes control equity investments in lower middle market companies, targeting opportunities where we can be the first institutional investor in founder or family-owned or operated businesses. We focus on manufacturing, services and distribution verticals, where our valuable segment experience and longstanding relationships have driven the successful execution of our strategy. Corinthian Capital is based in New York, NY with a branch office in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.corinthiancap.com.

