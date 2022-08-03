Southern Company Gas and National Excavator Initiative get dirty with Mike Rowe to spread the word to contact 811 before digging

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas is getting in the trenches alongside the National Excavator Initiative (NEI) and bringing along one of America's most trusted personalities, executive producer, Emmy-winning host, bestselling author, podcaster and skilled-trades advocate, Mike Rowe. Mike's animated alter ego, Micro Mike Rowe, joins to spread the word on the importance of contacting 811 before you dig.

Known for the hit TV series, "Dirty Jobs," "Somebody's Gotta Do It" and his groundbreaking Facebook show, "Returning the Favor," Rowe and his animated sidekick highlight the critical importance of underground utility infrastructure. With some earthy humor, they share what can — and likely will — go wrong if homeowners and contractors don't contact 811 before digging.

Through the National Excavator Initiative, Rowe connects with industry experts who help educate the public and professional excavators about the 811 process. The campaign includes radio, print, online media and billboards.

"Southern Company Gas is excited to work with the National Excavator Initiative to feature Mike Rowe and Micro Mike Rowe's voices to amplify our messaging around the importance of contacting 811 before you dig," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. "Ensuring the safe delivery of natural gas to our 4.3 million customers and our communities is paramount. This new collaboration will serve as one of the many ways we educate people on the importance of safe digging."

Contacting 811 at least three business days before starting any digging project is free and is required by state law. When homeowners and contractors contact 811, it notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, paint or both.

Southern Company Gas encourages homeowners and contractors to always dig with C.A.R.E:

Call before you dig: Before starting any outdoor digging project, customers should call or click 811 at least three days in advance to request having underground utility lines marked. Requests to have utility operators locate underground lines, including natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines, can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week (excluding holidays). The service is free.

Allow the required time for marking: After contacting 811, wait for underground utility lines to be marked before digging. Locators will mark the approximate location of buried lines with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes corresponding to the utility. The color used for natural gas lines is yellow.

Respect the marks: Only use hand digging tools to carefully uncover the area around a utility line when you need to dig near location markers.

Excavate carefully: Make sure the marks remain visible during the project. If the lines are damaged or removed, customers are encouraged to contact 811 to have lines redrawn.

For more information about Southern Company Gas' commitment to safety, visit southerncompanygas.com/safety.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About the National Excavator Initiative

The National Excavator Initiative aims to raise awareness of underground infrastructure and the importance of contacting 811 before digging. NEI is supported by over 70 companies across the country, including those operating pipelines and electric transmission lines, local electric, gas, water and waste utilities, manufacturing, excavation, construction companies, industry associations, and 811 organizations. Public service announcements featuring Rowe and Micro Mike Rowe, as well as informative video content with industry experts can be seen at www.safeexcavator.com.

