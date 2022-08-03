TikoMed's ILB® activates the body's natural repair signals to restore glutamate homeostasis, amino acid metabolism and neurocognitive functions in a rat model of severe traumatic brain injury

VIKEN, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study with TikoMed's lead drug candidate, ILB®, addressing underlying causes of neurodegeneration in acute and chronic diseases, was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences today. The data from the rodent model studying severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI), demonstrated that ILB® administration 30 minutes after sTBI prevents glutamate excitotoxicity and normalizes levels of amino acids involved in crucial brain metabolic functions.

"The study shows the beneficial effect of ILB® on post-impact brain metabolism using a single dose of the drug administered in a window of time corresponding with situations as seen with TBI patients in clinical settings. It is clear that the results of this study appear of great relevance for future applications in the treatment of TBI patients," said Professor Giuseppe Lazzarino", Principal Investigator and Professor at the Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences, University of Catania.

This study provides evidence that the therapeutic administration of ILB® uses a unique mechanism to activate growth factors that protect nerve cells in the brain from damage by significantly improving mitochondrial functions and energy metabolism, as well as decreasing oxidative/nitrosative stress of rats exposed to severe traumatic brain injury.

"TBI is a silent epidemic with limited treatment options currently available, so this research demonstrates the development of a drug candidate activating natural molecules to protect and repair damaged brain tissues. Significantly improved neurocognitive functions, as demonstrated in this study, reinforce the potential of ILB® as a completely new therapy for the treatment of sTBI, as well as other neurodegenerative conditions", added Ann Logan, Co-Author and Scientific Director at Axolotl Consulting Ltd-, and Professor of Regenerative Medicine at the University of Warwick.

Traumatic brain injuries result in both short and long-term effects on individuals, their families, and society and the economic costs are enormous. To date, there are no satisfactory pharmacological treatments capable of decreasing mortality/morbidity and improving the recovery of sTBI patients.1,2.

"These results are a significant milestone for TikoMed as they demonstrate ILB®'s potential as a disease modifying treatment, enabling neurons to regain lost functions even in an acute neurodegenerative disease such as TBI. We remain confident in our ongoing clinical development program with ILB® in acute and chronic degenerative neurological diseases and will shortly be presenting additional study results validating ILB®'s unique effects and mechanism of action," said Anders Kristensson, CEO of TikoMed.

About TBI

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the most common acute neurodegenerative diseases and represents the leading cause of death for those under 45 years of age in Western countries. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, evaluated by the Glasgow Coma Scale, TBI is classified as mild (mTBI) and moderate or severe (sTBI). Severe TBI is characterized by a high mortality rate and those who survive often suffer from profound disabilities with permanent impairment of cognitive, physical and psychosocial functions, associated with a diminished or altered state of consciousness and inability to be independent, work correctly and maintain social relationships.1

About TikoMed AB

TikoMed is committed to improve human life by exploring and harnessing the medical potential of the body's ability to self-repair and regenerate. With an adaptive, multi-modal mechanism of action, TikoMed's drug platform rebalances the body's inflammatory, immune and fibrotic responses to acute and chronic inflammation in order to enhance self-repair and regeneration. Currently applied as a therapy in neurodegeneration and an enabling technology for advanced therapies, the initial development programs include Amyothrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and islet cell transplantation. Broader use of the drug platform will be considered for a wider range of diseases using a creative business and financing model. TikoMed's highly scalable proprietary technology aims to provide safe, qualitative and affordable medicine to as many patients as possible across the globe. TikoMed is privately-owned and based in Viken, Sweden. To learn more, visit www.tikomed.com

The International Journal of Molecular Sciences is a peer-reviewed, fully open access international journal. For full study details on "ILB®, a Low Molecular Weight Dextran Sulphate, Restores Glutamate Homeostasis, Amino Acid Metabolism and Neurocognitive Functions in a Rat Model of Severe Traumatic Brain Injury", please access the publication here: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/15/8460

