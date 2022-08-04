Binance and Mastercard launch prepaid card in Argentina to bridge cryptocurrencies and everyday purchases

The country is the first in Latin America to have the product, the card is in beta phase and will be widely available in the coming weeks

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, and Mastercard announce the launch of Binance Card in Argentina to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and everyday purchases. Argentina is the first country in Latin America to have the product. The Binance Card is part of the company's ongoing efforts towards furthering global cryptocurrency adoption in a tangible manner. The product is in beta phase and will be widely available in the coming weeks.

The Binance Card issued by Credencial Payments will allow all new and existing Binance users in Argentina with a valid national ID to make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and BNB, at over 90 million Mastercard merchants worldwide, both in-store and online. Users can enjoy a seamless transaction in which their cryptocurrencies are converted to fiat currency in real-time at the point of purchase, as well as earn up to 8% in crypto cashback on eligible purchases and enjoy zero fees* on ATM withdrawals.

Binance cardholders will be able to manage their cards through the card dashboard on the Binance App and website. Users will also be able to view their transaction history and access customer support via the card dashboard.

"Our work with digital currencies builds on our strong foundation to enable choice and peace of mind when people shop and pay. Together with our partners, Mastercard has been leading the payments industry in enabling entry to this exciting new world, helping bring millions of additional users into crypto and other digital assets in a safe and trusted manner", said Walter Pimenta, Executive Vice President, Products and Innovation, Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Payments is one of the first and most obvious use cases for crypto, yet adoption has a lot of room to grow. By using the Binance Card, merchants continue to receive fiat and the users pay in cryptocurrency they choose. We believe the Binance Card is a significant step in encouraging wider crypto use and global adoption and now it is available for users from Argentina", said Maximiliano Hinz, general director of Binance in Latin America.

Binance plans to continue expanding in new markets as well as providing support for additional cryptocurrencies. All interested users can now register for the card via https://www.binance.com/es-AR/cards or the Binance App.

*Please note that third-party services and network fees may apply.

