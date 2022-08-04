Broe Real Estate Group Adds Multi-Family Expertise to Guide Multi-Market Growth

Development Specialist Ben Kendall to Lead Multi-Family Expansion

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the multi-billion-dollar, Denver-based real estate developer, has named Ben Kendall Senior Vice President for Multi-Family Development. In his new role, Kendall will lead expansion of BREG's multi-family projects that stretch from Colorado to Georgia and California.

Ben Kendall, Broe Real Estate Group's New Senior Vice President of Multifamily, Tapped to Lead Multi-Market Expansion (PRNewswire)

BREG, developer of the award-winning $500M Country Club Towers II & III community, has three active Colorado multi-family development projects in the pipeline, in addition to its planned multi-market expansion. BREG's new multi-family development initiative complements a robust portfolio of active industrial projects.

"Nationwide, demand for high-quality, multi-family developments continues at record levels and the category is a key component of our continued growth strategy," said BREG CEO Douglas Wells. "Ben is a highly accomplished development director that brings the ideal skill set to lead BREG's multi-family portfolio expansion."

Kendall joins BREG following six years at Holland Partner Group where his responsibilities included site identification and acquisition, due diligence, development, marketing, and leasing. With extensive multi-family experience derived from developing thousands of multi-family units, Kendall's industry expertise and market knowledge will guide BREG's multi-market growth strategy.

"I'm excited to grow BREG's well-earned reputation within the multi-family industry," said Kendall. "Each new project will reflect BREG's signature approach to multi-family development: high quality, high service developments that create a true sense of community. I look forward to working with Doug and the Broe team to expand this approach into new markets."

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. For more information, visit broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

