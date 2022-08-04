BBB Accredited Business
Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues, Up 51%

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Second Quarter Operating Margin of 26% and Adjusted Operating Margin of 30%

Diluted EPS of $2.58 and Adjusted Diluted EPS Rose 45% to $3.24

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

"I am very proud of our second quarter results," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "I am particularly excited by record revenues for the Crocs Brand and the strong growth internationally. HEYDUDE continues to outperform our expectations and we now expect nearly $1 billion in pro forma revenues this year."

"We have two incredibly strong brands that are well positioned to meet the needs of our core consumer with our value and comfort proposition. The consumer demand for both our brands is exceptional and we expect both brands to gain market share in this dynamic environment. We remain incredibly confident in our long term growth and our ability to generate best-in-class profitability."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues of $964.6 million increased 50.5%, or 55.6% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2021.
  • Crocs Brand record quarterly revenues of $732.2 million increased 14.3%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2021.
  • HEYDUDE Brand revenues were $232.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, up approximately 96% compared to 2021.
  • Crocs Brand digital sales grew 16.8%, or 20.8% on a constant currency basis, to represent 37.2% of Crocs Brand revenues versus 36.4% in prior year. HEYDUDE Brand digital penetration was 31.5% of HEYDUDE Brand revenues.
  • Operating margin was 25.7% and adjusted operating margin was 30.1%.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $2.58, a decrease as a result of a favorable, discrete impact of a tax legislation change in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 compared to $2.23 in 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Amounts referred to as "adjusted" or "non-GAAP" are non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

  • Revenues were $964.6 million, an increase of 50.5% from the same period last year, or 55.6% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC"), which includes retail and e-commerce, grew 22.8%, and wholesale grew 80.6%.
  • Gross margin was 51.6% compared to 61.7% and adjusted gross margin was 55.2% compared to 61.8% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin excludes $35.1 million of costs, of which $34.3 million is a HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up related to the acquisition. Crocs Brand gross margin was 57.7%, 400 basis points lower than prior year driven primarily by 445 basis points of freight headwinds, including 340 basis points of air freight, and 105 basis points of currency, partially offset by increased prices and product mix.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $249.8 million increased from $199.9 million in the same period last year, and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 25.9% from 31.2% in prior year. Adjusted SG&A improved to 25.1% of revenues versus 31.2% for the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A excludes $7.5 million of costs, primarily related to the HEYDUDE integration.
  • Income from operations increased 27.0% to $248.0 million and operating margin was 25.7% compared to 30.5% for the same period last year due to increased air freight and HEYDUDE acquisition and integration expenses. Adjusted income from operations rose 47.9% to $290.6 million and adjusted operating margin was 30.1%. Incremental air freight costs negatively impacted adjusted operating margin by 240 basis points and currency impacted by 80 basis points.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $2.58, a decrease as a result of a favorable, discrete impact of a tax legislation change in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 compared to $2.23 in 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Brand Summary

  • Crocs Brand: Revenues increased 14.3%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, to $732.2 million. Wholesale revenues increased 27.7%, or 35.2% on a constant currency basis. DTC comparable sales increased 7.5%.
  • HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues during the second quarter were $232.4 million. Wholesale revenues were $162.5 million and DTC revenues were $69.9 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $187.4 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $213.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Inventories increased to $501.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $213.5 million as of December 31, 2021 and $209.1 million as of June 30, 2021. This increase was driven primarily by the addition of HEYDUDE and increased in transit inventory for the Crocs Brand.
  • Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $56.7 million, compared to $21.3 million for the same period last year.
  • Borrowings were $2.77 billion as of June 30, 2022 compared to $771.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase driven primarily by borrowings used to finance a portion of the HEYDUDE acquisition. Our liquidity position remains strong with $187.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $475.8 million in available borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2022.

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2022

With respect to 2022, we expect:

  • Consolidated revenues to be approximately $3.395 to $3.505 billion, representing growth between 47% and 52% compared to 2021.
  • Gross margin to still include $75 million of air freight in 2022.
  • Adjusted operating income of approximately $880 to $945 million and adjusted operating margin to still be approximately 26% to 27%. This excludes non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to the HEYDUDE acquisition and integration of $75 million in cost of sales and $55 million in SG&A.
  • GAAP tax rate still of approximately 25% and non-GAAP effective tax rate still of approximately 22%.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share to now be between $9.50 and $10.30.
  • Capital expenditures to still be approximately $170 to $200 million, primarily for supply chain investments to support growth.
  • Gross leverage to still be below 2.0x by mid-year 2023 following strong earnings and cash flow expectations for 2022.

Third Quarter 2022

With respect to the third quarter of 2022, we expect:

  • Consolidated revenues to be approximately $915 to $955 million, implying approximately 46% to 53% growth compared to third quarter 2021 revenues of $626 million.
  • Adjusted operating margin of approximately 25% to 26%, including approximately $15 million impact from air freight and excluding non-GAAP adjustments of $10 million in SG&A primarily related to the HEYDUDE integration.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through August 4, 2023 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to our supply chain challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, margins, non-GAAP adjustments, tax rate, earnings per share and capital expenditures, the acquisition of HEYDUDE and benefits thereof, Crocs' strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, statements regarding full year and third quarter 2022 financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our expectations regarding supply chain disruptions; the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; cost inflation; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues

$                   964,581


$                   640,773


$                1,624,729


$                1,100,871

Cost of sales

466,848


245,592


802,072


452,471

Gross profit

497,733


395,181


822,657


648,400

Selling, general and administrative expenses

249,769


199,859


456,016


328,392

Income from operations

247,964


195,322


366,641


320,008

Foreign currency losses, net

(1,202)


(117)


(722)


(621)

Interest income

86


71


188


98

Interest expense

(32,963)


(4,712)


(52,215)


(6,344)

Other income (expense), net

419


2


(528)


13

Income before income taxes

214,304


190,566


313,364


313,154

Income tax expense (benefit)

53,989


(128,388)


80,289


(104,198)

Net income

$                   160,315


$                   318,954


$                   233,075


$                   417,352

Net income per common share:








Basic

$                          2.60


$                          5.02


$                          3.84


$                          6.47

Diluted

$                          2.58


$                          4.93


$                          3.79


$                          6.35

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

61,590


63,595


60,712


64,526

Diluted

62,236


64,640


61,571


65,744

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Numerator:








Net income

$                   160,315


$                   318,954


$                   233,075


$                   417,352

Denominator:








Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

61,590


63,595


60,712


64,526

Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

646


1,045


859


1,218

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

62,236


64,640


61,571


65,744









Net income per common share:








Basic

$                          2.60


$                          5.02


$                          3.84


$                          6.47

Diluted

$                          2.58


$                          4.93


$                          3.79


$                          6.35

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



June 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$          187,352


$          213,197

Restricted cash - current

32


65

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $28,087 and $20,715, respectively

423,490


182,629

Inventories

501,527


213,520

Income taxes receivable

2,223


22,301

Other receivables

16,742


12,252

Prepaid expenses and other assets

36,941


22,605

Total current assets

1,168,307


666,569

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $89,009 and
$83,745, respectively

140,278


108,398

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $116,500 and $108,167, respectively

1,804,067


28,802

Goodwill

714,143


1,600

Deferred tax assets, net

513,582


567,201

Restricted cash

3,187


3,663

Right-of-use assets

236,077


160,768

Other assets

7,001


8,067

Total assets

$       4,586,642


$       1,545,068

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$          225,302


$          162,145

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

242,754


166,887

Income taxes payable

58,702


16,279

Current borrowings

25,403


Current operating lease liabilities

49,983


42,932

Total current liabilities

602,144


388,243

Deferred tax liabilities, net

312,821


Long-term income taxes payable

216,042


219,744

Long-term borrowings

2,743,507


771,390

Long-term operating lease liabilities

217,586


149,237

Other liabilities

2,577


2,372

Total liabilities

4,094,677


1,530,986

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including
1.0 million authorized as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, none outstanding


Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 109.3 million
and 105.9 million issued, 61.6 million and 58.3 million outstanding, respectively

109


106

Treasury stock, at cost, 47.7 million and 47.6 million shares, respectively

(1,690,780)


(1,684,262)

Additional paid-in capital

783,862


496,036

Retained earnings

1,512,115


1,279,040

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(113,341)


(76,838)

Total stockholders' equity

491,965


14,082

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       4,586,642


$       1,545,068

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$                    233,075


$                 417,352

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

16,754


15,749

Operating lease cost

30,887


29,758

Inventory donations

1,941


641

Recovery of doubtful accounts, net

(180)


(2,556)

Share-based compensation

17,575


19,348

Deferred income taxes


(176,862)

Other non-cash items

5,316


836

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(181,154)


(82,621)

Inventories

(121,452)


(36,099)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(9,309)


(6,419)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

85,091


75,520

Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

(29,927)


(22,759)

Income taxes

36,127


10,478

Cash provided by operating activities

84,744


242,366

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, equipment, and software

(56,744)


(21,329)

Acquisition of HEYDUDE, net of cash acquired

(2,040,265)


Other

(20)


6

Cash used in investing activities

(2,097,029)


(21,323)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from notes issuance


350,000

Proceeds from borrowings

2,240,677


170,000

Repayments of borrowings

(195,000)


(305,000)

Deferred debt issuance costs

(51,395)


(8,961)

Repurchases of common stock


(350,000)

Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding

(6,756)


(11,619)

Other

95


236

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,987,621


(155,344)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,690)


(1,793)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(26,354)


63,906

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period

216,925


139,273

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period

$                    190,571


$                 203,179

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP operating income," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)


Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$               964,581


$               640,773


$                1,624,729


$            1,100,871









GAAP cost of sales

$               466,848


$               245,592


$                  802,072


$               452,471

Distribution centers (1)

(1,389)


(1,115)


(2,580)


(2,100)

HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up (2)

(34,323)



(62,250)


Inventory reserve in Russia (3)

575



(1,225)


Total adjustments

(35,137)


(1,115)


(66,055)


(2,100)

Non-GAAP cost of sales

$               431,711


$               244,477


$                  736,017


$               450,371









GAAP gross profit

$               497,733


$               395,181


$                  822,657


$               648,400

GAAP gross margin

51.6 %


61.7 %


50.6 %


58.9 %









Non-GAAP gross profit

$               532,870


$               396,296


$                  888,712


$               650,500

Non-GAAP gross margin

55.2 %


61.8 %


54.7 %


59.1 %

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:


Crocs Brand:





Three Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


(in thousands)

GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin

57.7 %


61.7 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:




Distribution centers (1)

0.2 %


0.1 %

Inventory reserve in Russia (3)

less than (0.1)%


— %

Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin

57.9 %


61.8 %

HEYDUDE Brand:



Three Months
Ended June 30,
2022


(in thousands)

GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin

32.4 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:


Inventory fair value step-up (2)

14.7 %

Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin

47.1 %


(1)  Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and 
     Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

(2)  Represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on February 17, 2022.

(3)  Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our EMEALA segment associated with the continued shutdown of our direct operations in Russia.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$               964,581


$               640,773


$            1,624,729


$            1,100,871









GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$               249,769


$               199,859


$               456,016


$               328,392

HEYDUDE acquisition-related costs (1)

(5,741)



(26,342)


Impact of shutdown of Russia direct operations (2)

(570)



(5,837)


Duplicate headquarters rent (3)

(1,202)



(1,202)


Total adjustments

(7,513)



(33,381)


Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (4)

$               242,256


$               199,859


$               422,635


$               328,392









GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

25.9 %


31.2 %


28.1 %


29.8 %

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

25.1 %


31.2 %


26.0 %


29.8 %


(1)  Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of HEYDUDE, including legal, professional, consulting, and transaction fees.

(2)  Represents various costs associated with the continued shutdown of our direct operations in Russia, including severance and lease exit costs and penalties.

(3)  Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our upcoming move to a new headquarters.

(4)  Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$               964,581


$               640,773


$            1,624,729


$            1,100,871









GAAP income from operations

$               247,964


$               195,322


$               366,641


$               320,008

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

35,137


1,115


66,055


2,100

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)

7,513



33,381


Non-GAAP income from operations

$               290,614


$               196,437


$               466,077


$               322,108









GAAP operating margin

25.7 %


30.5 %


22.6 %


29.1 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

30.1 %


30.7 %


28.7 %


29.3 %


(1)  See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)  See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands)

GAAP income from operations

$               247,964


$               195,322


$               366,641


$               320,008

GAAP income before income taxes

214,304


190,566


313,364


313,154









Non-GAAP income from operations (1)

$               290,614


$               196,437


$               466,077


$               322,108

GAAP non-operating income (expenses):








Foreign currency losses, net

(1,202)


(117)


(722)


(621)

Interest income

86


71


188


98

Interest expense

(32,963)


(4,712)


(52,215)


(6,344)

Other income (expense), net

419


2


(528)


13

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$               256,954


$               191,681


$               412,800


$               315,254









GAAP income tax expense

$                 53,989


$              (128,388)


$                 80,289


$              (104,198)

Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments

8,416


279


16,038


528

Impact of intra-entity IP transfers (2)

(6,799)


175,411


(9,906)


175,059

Non-GAAP income tax expense

$                 55,606


$                 47,302


$                 86,421


$                 71,389









GAAP effective income tax rate

25.2 %


(67.4) %


25.6 %


(33.3) %

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

21.6 %


24.7 %


20.9 %


22.6 %


(1)  See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)  In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including
     an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers
     resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair
     value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transfers. The prior year
     adjustment also includes the release of the valuation allowance as a result of a tax law change.

Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands, except per share data)

Numerator:








GAAP net income

$                   160,315


$                   318,954


$                   233,075


$                   417,352

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

35,137


1,115


66,055


2,100

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)

7,513



33,381


Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,617)


(175,690)


(6,132)


(175,587)

Non-GAAP net income

$                   201,348


$                   144,379


$                   326,379


$                   243,865

Denominator:








GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

61,590


63,595


60,712


64,526

Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

646


1,045


859


1,218

GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

62,236


64,640


61,571


65,744









GAAP net income per common share:








Basic

$                          2.60


$                          5.02


$                          3.84


$                          6.47

Diluted

$                          2.58


$                          4.93


$                          3.79


$                          6.35









Non-GAAP net income per common share:








Basic

$                          3.27


$                          2.27


$                          5.38


$                          3.78

Diluted

$                          3.24


$                          2.23


$                          5.30


$                          3.71


(1)  See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.

(2)  See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation'
     above for more information.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 


Third Quarter 2022:





Approximately:



Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:




GAAP operating margin

24% to 25%



Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE integration and duplicate rent (1)

1 %



Non-GAAP operating margin

25% to 26%







Full Year 2022:





Approximately:


($ in millions, except per share data)

Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income reconciliation:




GAAP operating margin and operating income

22% to 23%


$750 to $815

Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition (1)

4 %


$130

Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income

26% to 27%


$880 to $945

Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:




GAAP effective tax rate

25 %



Non-GAAP adjustments associated with amortization of intellectual property (2)

(3) %



Non-GAAP effective tax rate

22 %



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:




GAAP diluted earnings per share

$7.50 to $8.30



Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition and amortization of intellectual property (1)(2)

$2.00



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$9.50 to $10.30




(1)  In the third quarter of 2022, we expect to incur $10 million in SG&A, primarily associated with HEYDUDE integration costs and duplicate rent associated with our
     upcoming move to a new headquarters. For the full year 2022, we expect to incur $55 million in SG&A, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition and
     integration, and a total $75 million in cost of sales, primarily related to the write up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair market value at the close of acquisition.

(2)  In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer
     of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. This adjustment represents the amortization of the deferred tax
     asset related to these intellectual property rights in this period and the tax impact of cost of sales and SG&A non-GAAP adjustments.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES BY SEGMENT AND CHANNEL

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


% Change


Constant Currency

% Change (1)




Favorable (Unfavorable)


2022


2021


2022


2021


Q2 2022-2021


YTD 2022-2021


Q2 2022-2021


YTD 2022-2021


(in thousands)



Revenues:
















North America (2)

$   422,936


$   393,152


$   742,386


$   660,419


7.6 %


12.4 %


7.8 %


12.5 %

Asia Pacific

148,889


126,834


244,737


209,426


17.4 %


16.9 %


27.6 %


25.5 %

EMEALA (2)

160,377


120,778


290,297


230,978


32.8 %


25.7 %


48.4 %


38.0 %

Brand corporate (2)

14


9


21


48


55.6 %


(56.3) %


55.6 %


(56.3) %

Crocs Brand revenues

732,216


640,773


1,277,441


1,100,871


14.3 %


16.0 %


19.4 %


20.3 %

HEYDUDE Brand revenues (3)

232,365



347,288



— %


— %


— %


— %

Total consolidated revenues

$   964,581


$   640,773


$  1,624,729


$  1,100,871


50.5 %


47.6 %


55.6 %


51.9 %


(1)  Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

(2)  In the first quarter of 2022, certain changes were made related to our segment composition. As a result of these changes, the previously reported amounts for revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 have been revised to      conform to current period presentation. Refer to our 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 for the impacts of these changes.

(3)  We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results during the partial period beginning on      February 17, 2022 through June 30, 2022 (the "Partial Period"), and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


% Change


Constant Currency %
Change (1)




Favorable (Unfavorable)


2022


2021


2022


2021


Q2 2022-2021


YTD 2022-2021


Q2 2022-2021


YTD 2022-2021


(in thousands)

Crocs Brand:
















Wholesale

$   392,511


$   307,327


$   736,768


$   597,366


27.7 %


23.3 %


35.2 %


29.2 %

Direct-to-consumer

339,705


333,446


540,673


503,505


1.9 %


7.4 %


4.8 %


9.8 %

Total Crocs Brand

732,216


640,773


1,277,441


1,100,871


14.3 %


16.0 %


19.4 %


20.3 %

HEYDUDE Brand:
















Wholesale

162,499



249,418



— %


— %


— %


— %

Direct-to-consumer

69,866



97,870



— %


— %


— %


— %

Total HEYDUDE Brand

232,365



347,288



— %


— %


— %


— %

Total consolidated revenues

$   964,581


$   640,773


$  1,624,729


$  1,100,871


50.5 %


47.6 %


55.6 %


51.9 %


(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

(2)  We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RETAIL STORE COUNTS

(UNAUDITED)


The tables below illustrate the overall change in the number of our Crocs Brand company-operated retail locations by
reportable operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022:



March 31,
2022


Opened


Closed


June 30,
2022

Company-operated retail locations:








North America

175




175

Asia Pacific

153


1


2


152

EMEALA

44



3


41

Total

372


1


5


368










December 31,
2021


Opened


Closed


June 30,
2022

Company-operated retail locations:








Americas

173


2



175

Asia Pacific

153


2


3


152

EMEA

47


1


7


41

Total

373


5


10


368

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES

(UNAUDITED)  


Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues,
by operating segment were:



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:








Crocs Brand

37.2 %


36.4 %


35.3 %


34.7 %

HEYDUDE Brand (1)

31.5 %


— %


29.6 %


— %

Total (2)

35.8 %


36.4 %


34.1 %


34.7 %



(1)  We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results
      during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

(2)  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the digital sales as a percent of total revenues represents the Crocs Brand.


Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") comparable sales for the Crocs Brand are as follows:



Constant Currency (1)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)








Crocs Brand (3)

7.5 %


N/A


10.7 %


N/A


(1)  Reflects period over period change on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
      Measures" for more information.

(2)  Comparable store status, as included in the DTC comparable sales figures above, is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales
      include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed
      more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior
      year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same
      month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce
      comparable revenues are based on same site sales period over period. E-commerce sites that are temporarily offline or unable to transact or
      fulfill orders ("site disruption") are excluded from the comparable sales calculation during the month of site disruption and in the same month in
      the following year. E-commerce site disruptions in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month after the site has re-opened.

(3)  In the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on 2020 sales we did not disclose DTC 
      comparable sales, as they were not meaningful.

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)
Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-reports-record-second-quarter-revenues-up-51-301599736.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

