Daughter Of Hiroshima Survivor, Looking for Watch Stolen From UN, To Show At G7 Summit - Documentary To Call Out To World "8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter" First Global Screening Event (Free, August 5-9)

Filmed in Brooklyn and Hiroshima - A First Person Account of a Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness. A Global Screening Will Occur During the Tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference Being Held at The United Nations in New York – Where The Heat-fused Watch of Shinji Mikamo Went Missing in 1989.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Film 8:15 Hiroshima |From Father To Daughter announced Free Global Online Screening Event for 77th Anniversary of Atomic Bombings, available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima.

"What has kept the world safe from the bomb since 1945 has not been deterrence, in the sense of fear of specific weapons, so much as it's been memory. The memory of what happened at Hiroshima." - John Hersey

8:15 Hiroshima a film by American Director J.R. Heffelfinger , produced by Nini Le Huynh ( House of Cards) and Akiko Mikamo , the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father's remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid doc-narrative film weaves never before seen video and audio recordings of hibakusha Shinji Mikamo, evocative reenactments (in Japanese with English subtitles), and archival images — "bringing the past into the present." (Modern Times Review)

"My father told me, 'I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,' and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world," said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshima and Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://815hiroshima.com

"My writing of the book and producing of the film was directly inspired by INSEAD education and vision of 'Force for Good'." - Dr. Mikamo

8:15 Hiroshima

2020, United States, 50 min

Director J.R. Heffelfinger

Executive Producer Akiko Mikamo

Producer: Nini Le Huynh

In association with: Runaway Horses

"A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace." - Asahi Family Newspaper

