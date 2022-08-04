K2 Integrity Announces Partnership with Cyprus Bar Association as Provider of Sanctions Training and Certification

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity, the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm, announced its partnership with the Cyprus Bar Association (CBA). Through this partnership, CBA members will gain access to K2 Integrity's Certified Risk Management Specialist – Russia Sanctions (CRMS-RS) certification program. Those who register for the program will also have access to the current suite of anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), global sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), and fraud resources available on K2 Integrity's e-learning platform—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network (DOLFIN). CBA and K2 Integrity have agreed to collaborate through 2022 and beyond on continuing education content to support CBA members who achieve the CRMS-RS accreditation in maintaining the knowledge, technical skills, and judgment needed to assess and respond to evolving sanctions and financial crimes risks.



"K2 Integrity's partnership with the CBA will bring unparalleled sanctions risk management training, subject-matter expertise, and resources to assist the lawyers in Cyprus and CBA members, in meeting the growing demands of protecting the integrity of the Cypriot financial system," said Andrew Rabinowitz, Co-CEO and Member of the Board of Directors at K2 Integrity.

(PRNewsfoto/K2 Integrity) (PRNewswire)

"Senior Managing Directors Danny McGlynn and Michele Malvesti have applied their outstanding expertise in government and the private sector to design and deliver a program that uniquely meets the financial crimes risk management challenges of our time. They combined an expert-driven commitment to maintaining evergreen content in a dynamic risk and compliance environment with an analytic framework for assessing and managing sanctions-related risk. The result is a new approach to training and certifying public and private sector practitioners in a field of growing importance to our collective security," Mr. Rabinowitz concluded.



K2 Integrity's DOLFIN platform offers training, testing, certification, and continuing education, as well as premium tools and resources, for financial integrity professionals. The DOLFIN platform and its content were developed and are continuously maintained by financial crimes risk and compliance professionals, including experts who spearheaded the post-9/11 counter-illicit finance regime adopted across the globe.



"CBA is always working to expand and enhance the value of its continuous training offerings for members," said Georgia Constantinou-Panayiotou, CBA's Spokesperson and member of the Council. "By partnering with K2 Integrity, the CBA is ensuring that its members have access to the best sanctions training program in the global market, while safeguarding the quality expertise and reliability of the legal community in Cyprus amid unprecedented challenges."



For more information on the CBA/K2 Integrity partnership, please visit CBA's website.

Click here to learn more about K2 Integrity's CRMS-RS certification program.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 brings together deep subject matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future. With offices in New York and London and more than 400 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

pro-k2integrity@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K2 Integrity