Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and the declaration of a cash dividend.
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue increased 1.3% to $1,584.7 million, compared to $1,564.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $121.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $284.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, income from operations included $15.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, compared to $98.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income was $66.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $196.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $181.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $342.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.43 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.22 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue increased 2.4% to $3,184.3 million, compared to $3,110.5 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations was $225.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $486.0 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income from operations included $15.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund, compared to $114.1 million for the same period, prior year. Net income was $122.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $333.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $344.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $600.4 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.79 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.04 for the same period, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.
In addition to providing key statistics in tables VII and VIII of this release for both the second quarters and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, Select Medical also provided statistics for the comparable period in 2019. Select Medical believes this additional data provides insight into how it has performed in comparison to the year prior to the widespread emergence of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in the United States. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on our operations, continues to create uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Please refer to the risk factors in Item 1A and the section titled "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our Results of Operations" in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for further discussion.
Company Overview
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,920 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased to $545.9 million, compared to $544.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $20.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $72.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 3.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased to $1,147.7 million, compared to $1,138.9 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $56.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $186.2 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.3% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 7.6% to $228.9 million, compared to $212.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $49.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $50.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 23.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 6.9% to $449.5 million, compared to $420.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $92.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $101.3 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.1% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 2.4% to $287.3 million, compared to $280.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $33.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $45.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 11.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.0% to $559.2 million, compared to $532.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $72.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 10.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Concentra Segment
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the Concentra segment was $441.4 million, compared to $456.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $92.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $137.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $32.3 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 21.0% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 30.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the Concentra segment was $864.8 million, compared to $879.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $182.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $219.1 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $32.3 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 21.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Dividend
On August 2, 2022, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2022.
There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.
Stock Repurchase Program
The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2023, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Select Medical repurchased 7,567,433 shares at a cost of approximately $177.6 million, or $23.47 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through June 30, 2022, Select Medical has repurchased 47,919,061 shares at a cost of approximately $592.8 million, or $12.37 per share, which includes transaction costs.
Business Outlook for Revenue
Select Medical reaffirms its 2022 business outlook for revenue, which was provided most recently in its May 5, 2022, press release. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023.
Select Medical intends to address its business outlook and target compound annual growth rates for Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per common share when the labor climate stabilizes.
Conference Call
Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook for revenue and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holding Corporation's website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.
For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.
Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2022 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:
- developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
- changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
- a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
- acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
- our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
- private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
- the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
- shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
- competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
- the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
- the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
- a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
- other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
2021
2022
% Change
Revenue
$ 1,564,020
$ 1,584,741
1.3 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
1,291,448
1,390,550
7.7
General and administrative
35,737
37,268
4.3
Depreciation and amortization
50,954
51,081
0.2
Total costs and expenses
1,378,139
1,478,899
7.3
Other operating income
98,087
15,125
N/M
Income from operations
283,968
120,967
(57.4)
Other income and expense:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
11,809
6,167
(47.8)
Interest expense
(33,888)
(41,052)
21.1
Income before income taxes
261,889
86,082
(67.1)
Income tax expense
65,681
19,820
(69.8)
Net income
196,208
66,262
(66.2)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
31,314
11,055
(64.7)
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$ 164,894
$ 55,207
(66.5) %
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$ 1.22
$ 0.43
_____________________________________________
(1)
Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not meaningful.
II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
2021
2022
% Change
Revenue
$ 3,110,483
$ 3,184,288
2.4 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
2,584,897
2,797,560
8.2
General and administrative
71,140
74,781
5.1
Depreciation and amortization
100,574
102,120
1.5
Total costs and expenses
2,756,611
2,974,461
7.9
Other operating income
132,108
15,125
N/M
Income from operations
485,980
224,952
(53.7)
Other income and expense:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
21,728
11,564
(46.8)
Interest income
4,749
—
N/M
Interest expense
(68,290)
(76,566)
12.1
Income before income taxes
444,167
159,950
(64.0)
Income tax expense
110,745
37,762
(65.9)
Net income
333,422
122,188
(63.4)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
57,982
17,864
(69.2)
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$ 275,440
$ 104,324
(62.1) %
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$ 2.04
$ 0.79
______________________________________________
(1)
Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not meaningful.
III. Earnings per Share
Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings
The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its
Basic and Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net income
$ 196,208
$ 66,262
$ 333,422
$ 122,188
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
31,314
11,055
57,982
17,864
Net income attributable to Select Medical
164,894
55,207
275,440
104,324
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
5,560
1,920
9,250
3,558
Net income attributable to common shares
$ 159,334
$ 53,287
$ 266,190
$ 100,766
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Common shares
$ 159,334
130,396
$ 1.22
$ 53,287
124,897
$ 0.43
Participating securities
5,560
4,550
$ 1.22
1,920
4,500
$ 0.43
Total
$ 164,894
$ 55,207
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Net Income
Shares(1)
Basic and
Common shares
$ 266,190
130,362
$ 2.04
$ 100,766
126,942
$ 0.79
Participating securities
9,250
4,530
$ 2.04
3,558
4,482
$ 0.79
Total
$ 275,440
$ 104,324
________________________________
(1)
Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 74,310
$ 94,669
Accounts receivable
889,303
921,623
Other current assets
175,826
204,756
Total Current Assets
1,139,439
1,221,048
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,078,754
1,136,678
Property and equipment, net
961,467
955,752
Goodwill
3,448,912
3,476,213
Identifiable intangible assets, net
374,879
366,222
Other assets
356,720
395,745
Total Assets
$ 7,360,171
$ 7,551,658
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Payables and accruals
$ 942,288
$ 956,756
Government advances
83,790
6,471
Unearned government assistance
93
586
Current operating lease liabilities
229,334
233,917
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
17,572
44,009
Total Current Liabilities
1,273,077
1,241,739
Non-current operating lease liabilities
916,540
974,657
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,556,385
3,723,734
Non-current deferred tax liability
142,792
157,892
Other non-current liabilities
106,442
107,738
Total Liabilities
5,995,236
6,205,760
Redeemable non-controlling interests
39,033
42,197
Total equity
1,325,902
1,303,701
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 7,360,171
$ 7,551,658
V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
2021
2022
Operating activities
Net income
$ 196,208
$ 66,262
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
7,751
3,654
Depreciation and amortization
50,954
51,081
Provision for expected credit losses
145
17
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(11,809)
(6,167)
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets
422
(1,453)
Stock compensation expense
7,099
8,946
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
552
565
Deferred income taxes
(7,426)
(2,385)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
28,391
19,794
Other current assets
(8,431)
(309)
Other assets
(12,945)
(1,411)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
45,288
40,369
Government advances
(73,703)
(14,391)
Unearned government assistance
(97,716)
392
Income taxes
(1,642)
6,717
Net cash provided by operating activities
123,138
171,681
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(3,767)
(14,055)
Purchases of property and equipment
(36,723)
(46,332)
Investment in businesses
(4,614)
(3,653)
Proceeds from sale of assets
9,444
5,277
Net cash used in investing activities
(35,660)
(58,763)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
—
285,000
Payments on revolving facilities
—
(275,000)
Borrowings of other debt
—
1,700
Principal payments on other debt
(5,972)
(7,686)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(16,876)
(16,108)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,610)
(126,947)
Decrease in overdrafts
—
(3,447)
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
5,688
1,726
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(15,489)
(8,368)
Net cash used in financing activities
(34,259)
(149,130)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
53,219
(36,212)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
750,274
130,881
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 803,493
$ 94,669
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$ 14,485
$ 20,700
Cash paid for taxes
74,751
15,500
VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
2021
2022
Operating activities
Net income
$ 333,422
$ 122,188
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
19,384
11,140
Depreciation and amortization
100,574
102,120
Provision for expected credit losses
212
111
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(21,728)
(11,564)
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets
494
(1,476)
Stock compensation expense
13,808
17,769
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
1,095
1,123
Deferred income taxes
(8,323)
(1,965)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
(31,751)
(32,431)
Other current assets
(12,856)
(2,128)
Other assets
(11,984)
1,275
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
89,915
25,367
Government advances
(73,703)
(77,319)
Unearned government assistance
(78,509)
493
Income taxes
42,976
23,315
Net cash provided by operating activities
363,026
178,018
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(10,081)
(19,241)
Purchases of property and equipment
(76,442)
(93,177)
Investment in businesses
(11,185)
(6,990)
Proceeds from sale of assets
9,463
5,314
Net cash used in investing activities
(88,245)
(114,094)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
—
565,000
Payments on revolving facilities
—
(375,000)
Borrowings of other debt
8,915
17,494
Principal payments on other debt
(15,314)
(16,874)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(16,876)
(32,799)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,610)
(178,623)
Decrease in overdrafts
—
(11,055)
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
5,688
6,955
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(29,152)
(18,663)
Net cash used in financing activities
(48,349)
(43,565)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
226,432
20,359
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
577,061
74,310
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 803,493
$ 94,669
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$ 66,955
$ 74,217
Cash paid for taxes
76,094
16,423
VII. Key Statistics
2019
2021
2022
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
100
99
105
Revenue (,000)
$ 461,143
$ 544,059
$ 545,908
0.3 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
262,860
272,981
273,133
0.1 %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
9,172
9,026
8,806
(2.4) %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 1,739
$ 1,986
$ 1,987
0.1 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
69 %
69 %
67 %
(2.9) %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 64,138
$ 72,904
$ 20,019
(72.5) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13.9 %
13.4 %
3.7 %
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
28
30
31
Revenue (,000)
$ 160,374
$ 212,666
$ 228,887
7.6 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
86,525
104,948
108,812
3.7 %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
6,017
7,360
7,450
1.2 %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 1,635
$ 1,849
$ 1,928
4.3 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
75 %
85 %
86 %
1.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 29,968
$ 50,768
$ 49,845
(1.8) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.7 %
23.9 %
21.8 %
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)
1,695
1,833
1,920
Working days(g)
64
64
64
Revenue (,000)
$ 261,891
$ 280,409
$ 287,258
2.4 %
Number of visits(b)(h)
2,203,505
2,404,861
2,450,912
1.9 %
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
$ 102
$ 102
$ 103
1.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 42,584
$ 45,633
$ 33,601
(26.4) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.3 %
16.3 %
11.7 %
Concentra
Number of centers operated – end of period(b)
526
518
518
Working days(g)
64
64
64
Revenue (,000)
$ 413,451
$ 456,372
$ 441,357
(3.3) %
Number of visits(b)(h)
3,103,089
3,030,078
3,214,512
6.1 %
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
$ 121
$ 125
$ 127
1.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 76,087
$ 137,060
$ 92,607
(32.4) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.4 %
30.0 %
21.0 %
_____________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.
(g)
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
(h)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.
(i)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics.
VIII. Key Statistics
2019
2021
2022
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
100
99
105
Revenue (,000)
$ 918,677
$ 1,138,931
$ 1,147,663
0.8 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
520,989
566,099
562,350
(0.7) %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
18,628
18,885
18,263
(3.3) %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 1,749
$ 2,006
$ 2,032
1.3 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
70 %
72 %
69 %
(4.2) %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 137,136
$ 186,176
$ 55,986
(69.9) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.9 %
16.3 %
4.9 %
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)
28
30
31
Revenue (,000)
$ 314,932
$ 420,470
$ 449,521
6.9 %
Number of patient days(b)(c)
169,341
207,387
212,614
2.5 %
Number of admissions(b)(d)
11,853
14,491
14,632
1.0 %
Revenue per patient day(b)(e)
$ 1,634
$ 1,851
$ 1,935
4.5 %
Occupancy rate(b)(f)
76 %
84 %
85 %
1.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 55,765
$ 101,302
$ 92,224
(9.0) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.7 %
24.1 %
20.5 %
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)
1,695
1,833
1,920
Working days(g)
127
127
128
Revenue (,000)
$ 508,796
$ 532,370
$ 559,198
5.0 %
Number of visits(b)(h)
4,257,988
4,505,015
4,760,998
5.7 %
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
$ 103
$ 103
$ 103
0.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 71,575
$ 71,962
$ 60,197
(16.3) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.1 %
13.5 %
10.8 %
Concentra
Number of centers operated – end of period(b)
526
518
518
Working days(g)
127
127
128
Revenue (,000)
$ 809,772
$ 879,212
$ 864,780
(1.6) %
Number of visits(b)(h)
6,014,696
5,825,652
6,331,410
8.7 %
Revenue per visit(b)(i)
$ 122
$ 125
$ 126
0.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$ 142,345
$ 219,075
$ 182,076
(16.9) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.6 %
24.9 %
21.1 %
__________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.
(c)
Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.
(d)
Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.
(e)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.
(f)
Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.
(g)
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
(h)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.
(i)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics.
IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Net income
$ 59,986
$ 196,208
$ 66,262
$ 113,330
$ 333,422
$ 122,188
Income tax expense
20,826
65,681
19,820
39,293
110,745
37,762
Interest expense
51,464
33,888
41,052
102,275
68,290
76,566
Interest income
—
—
—
—
(4,749)
—
Gain on sale of businesses
—
—
—
(6,532)
—
—
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(7,394)
(11,809)
(6,167)
(11,760)
(21,728)
(11,564)
Income from operations
124,882
283,968
120,967
236,606
485,980
224,952
Stock compensation expense:
Included in general and administrative
4,796
5,620
7,046
9,544
11,080
13,995
Included in cost of services
1,562
1,479
1,900
3,069
2,728
3,774
Depreciation and amortization
54,993
50,954
51,081
107,131
100,574
102,120
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 186,233
$ 342,021
$ 180,994
$ 356,350
$ 600,362
$ 344,841
Critical illness recovery hospital(a)
$ 64,138
$ 72,904
$ 20,019
$ 137,136
$ 186,176
$ 55,986
Rehabilitation hospital
29,968
50,768
49,845
55,765
101,302
92,224
Outpatient rehabilitation
42,584
45,633
33,601
71,575
71,962
60,197
Concentra(b)
76,087
137,060
92,607
142,345
219,075
182,076
Other(c)(d)
(26,544)
35,656
(15,078)
(50,471)
21,847
(45,642)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 186,233
$ 342,021
$ 180,994
$ 356,350
$ 600,362
$ 344,841
______________________________________________________________________
(a)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income is related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
(b)
For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.
(c)
For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $15.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $65.8 million and $81.9 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.
(d)
Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.
