Specs To Join Provi Marketplace In Texas

Bars And Restaurants Throughout Texas Can Now Discover And Order Spec's Entire Catalog On Provi

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spec's , Texas' largest provider of wines, spirits, beers and finer foods, announced they will be joining the Provi marketplace in Texas to bring a better experience for its on-premise retail customers. The Provi marketplace will provide an alternative option for Spec's bar and restaurant customer base who are looking for a more seamless and user-friendly online shopping experience.

Spec's will join 1,400 other wholesalers across the country that have chosen Provi to help streamline their workflow and ordering process. The marketplace includes real-time inventory, product substitution, and many more features to help on-premise buyers find and order products they need. The solution will also encompass a simplified and more reliable user experience.

"Over the last few years our bar and restaurant customers have been dealing with unprecedented challenges such as labor shortages and supply chain issues," said John Rydman, Spec's President & Owner. "Joining Provi's marketplace allows us to better serve our customers and significantly strengthens our relationship with them."

Founded in 2016, Provi's technology enables efficiency between the three-tier system by helping buyers (on-and-off premise retailers) and distributors do business online. With a surge in digital adoption, the need for online solutions has never been more prevalent in the beverage alcohol industry. Provi's approach is to create a three-tier compliant solution that adheres to the regulations at the state level. Provi's online marketplace enables Spec's to deliver an optimized experience for its on-premise retail customers.

"Solving real issues that on and off premise retailers face is at the core of everything we do at Provi," stated Taylor Katzman, Provi's Founder & CEO. "We're excited that Spec's will be joining more than 1,400 wholesalers who use Provi's marketplace for greater ease and efficiency."

The initial rollout of the program will begin with a select group of Spec's on-premise retail customers purchasing through the Provi powered online marketplace starting late August, with full market availability in early fall.

"The aftermath of the pandemic has created many challenges for owners and general managers in hospitality like myself," stated Alex Aland, Hotel ZaZa's General Manager. "My priorities and time have significantly shifted and having an improved online ordering solution is going to undoubtedly increase profitability and enable me to focus on the needs of my staff and patrons. I'm excited to implement the Provi marketplace into my day-to-day and grateful for Spec's in valuing my needs and its entire customer base."

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi an online marketplace for the three tier system. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are in the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2021. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty to provide a robust ecommerce marketplace and distributor tool-kit, aiming to streamline operations for licensed retailers, distributors and their sales representatives. Discover how Provi is digitally transforming the beverage alcohol industry at www.provi.com .

About Spec's

Spec's Family Partners, Ltd. dba Spec's Liquors is a closely-held company owned and operated by the same Houston family since 1962. The Company currently operates in 199 locations across the State of Texas in Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Dallas/Fort Worth, and many other smaller cities. The Company is the largest retail, and on-premise wholesale merchant of wine, beer, liquor in the State of Texas. In addition, the Company offers a wide selection of finer foods, glassware, full range of restaurant and bar supplies, and everything necessary to keep everyone in good spirits.

