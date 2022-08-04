Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.67 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.51 per Diluted Share –

– $3.8 Billion of Investment Activity, Including $2.2 Billion in Commercial Lending –

– Undepreciated Book Value Increased 26% Year-over-Year to $21.51 -

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's second quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $212.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $162.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. GAAP net income reflects unrealized increases in fair value of the Woodstar Fund's affordable housing investments, net of non-controlling interests. It also reflects unrealized reductions in the fair value of residential lending investments, which together resulted in a net increase to undepreciated book value in the quarter of $0.25(*).

"Our diversified platform delivered strong performance this quarter despite a turbulent equity and credit market backdrop. We closed on nearly $4 billion of new investments, growing our portfolio to a record of $27 billion. Book value increased again this quarter, driven in large part by our affordable housing assets which appreciated due to continued robust rent growth. Today, our commercial loan portfolio LTV stands at just 61%, a major cushion to possible adverse movements in equity cap rates, and is 99% floating rate, providing upside to higher rates. Moreover, the commercial loan book has dramatically changed in its constitution, from 13% in the resilient multifamily sector pre-COVID to more than one third multifamily at quarter end. Similarly, the proportion of loans in the more challenged office asset class has dropped from almost 40% to roughly half that today," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"There are great opportunities for our enterprise as the banks take steps back from the lending market but we must be, as we have through each cycle since we created STWD in 2009, careful to balance growth against a cushion that is prudent in this volatile and uncertain world right now. In addition to our available funds, we believe we can access incremental capital through partial or full sales of our owned property assets or obtaining leverage on our unencumbered asset portfolio. As we always do, we will continue to balance growth and liquidity preservation for the remainder of the year," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

(*) These fair values represent estimates and are subject to change. The fair value of the Woodstar Fund's investments is an estimate that is subject to future increases or decreases as property values are affected by, among other things, the availability of capital, occupancy rates, rental rates and interest and inflation rates. Similarly, residential lending investments are impacted by changes in interest rates and credit spreads, which could cause increases or decreases to fair value.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13730650

The playback can be accessed through August 11, 2022.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $91 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 227,555

$ 30,096

$ —

$ 3,499

$ —

$ 261,150

$ —

$ 261,150 Interest income from investment securities 22,591

1,173

—

20,990

—

44,754

(29,448)

15,306 Servicing fees 142

—

—

15,616

—

15,758

(3,205)

12,553 Rental income 1,044

—

22,628

7,852

—

31,524

—

31,524 Other revenues 61

90

48

4,854

3

5,056

(3)

5,053 Total revenues 251,393

31,359

22,676

52,811

3

358,242

(32,656)

325,586 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 254

—

—

—

31,370

31,624

—

31,624 Interest expense 88,226

15,001

7,074

6,391

36,142

152,834

(216)

152,618 General and administrative 11,845

3,631

975

23,114

5,342

44,907

98

45,005 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 738

—

2

(223)

—

517

—

517 Costs of rental operations 1,826

—

5,216

3,556

—

10,598

—

10,598 Depreciation and amortization 1,183

104

8,179

2,774

—

12,240

—

12,240 Credit loss provision, net 7,925

513

—

—

—

8,438

—

8,438 Other expense 1,251

—

—

7

—

1,258

—

1,258 Total costs and expenses 113,248

19,249

21,446

35,619

72,854

262,416

(118)

262,298 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

8,373

8,373 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

543

—

543

(908)

(365) Change in fair value of investment securities, net (19,312)

—

—

(8,150)

—

(27,462)

26,217

(1,245) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (121,356)

—

—

7,876

—

(113,480)

—

(113,480) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

307,165

—

—

307,165

—

307,165 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,786

394

—

1,748

—

4,928

(1,063)

3,865 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 138

—

—

—

—

138

—

138 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 127,140

265

5,354

9,007

(13,183)

128,583

—

128,583 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (78,331)

(289)

18

—

—

(78,602)

—

(78,602) Other loss, net (33,809)

—

—

—

—

(33,809)

—

(33,809) Total other income (loss) (122,744)

370

312,537

11,024

(13,183)

188,004

32,619

220,623 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,401

12,480

313,767

28,216

(86,034)

283,830

81

283,911 Income tax (provision) benefit (557)

1

—

(1,650)

—

(2,206)

—

(2,206) Net income (loss) 14,844

12,481

313,767

26,566

(86,034)

281,624

81

281,705 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(67,482)

(1,851)

—

(69,337)

(81)

(69,418) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 14,840

$ 12,481

$ 246,285

$ 24,715

$ (86,034)

$ 212,287

$ —

$ 212,287

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 14,840

$ 12,481

$ 246,285

$ 24,715

$ (86,034)

$ 212,287 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,691

—

—

4,691 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

60,043

(1,910)

—

58,133 Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,036

345

76

1,424

6,026

9,907 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

5,271

5,271 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (39)

—

(82)

—

—

(121) Depreciation and amortization 1,229

96

8,250

2,895

—

12,470 Interest income adjustment for securities 2,573

—

—

3,723

—

6,296 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(247)

(247) Other non-cash items 32,666

—

336

80

—

33,082 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 121,356

—

—

(7,876)

—

113,480 Credit loss provision, net 7,925

513

—

—

—

8,438 Securities 19,312

—

—

8,150

—

27,462 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(307,165)

—

—

(307,165) Derivatives (130,811)

(290)

(6,108)

(9,818)

15,693

(131,334) Foreign currency 78,331

289

(18)

—

—

78,602 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,786)

(394)

—

(1,748)

—

(4,928) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (36,343)

—

—

7,753

—

(28,590) Securities (333)

—

—

(4,413)

—

(4,746) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

15,175

—

—

15,175 Derivatives 42,576

—

(34)

8,247

—

50,789 Foreign currency (2,117)

(31)

18

—

—

(2,130) Earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,903

394

—

2,375

—

5,672 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 153,318

$ 13,403

$ 21,467

$ 33,597

$ (59,291)

$ 162,494 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.48

$ 0.04

$ 0.07

$ 0.11

$ (0.19)

$ 0.51

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 430,025

$ 57,079

$ —

$ 7,665

$ —

$ 494,769

$ —

$ 494,769 Interest income from investment securities 43,427

1,920

—

48,379

—

93,726

(64,437)

29,289 Servicing fees 278

—

—

29,687

—

29,965

(7,420)

22,545 Rental income 2,730

—

44,993

15,381

—

63,104

—

63,104 Other revenues 113

158

98

9,508

3

9,880

(9)

9,871 Total revenues 476,573

59,157

45,091

110,620

3

691,444

(71,866)

619,578 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 531

—

—

—

86,388

86,919

—

86,919 Interest expense 156,828

26,931

13,155

12,601

69,984

279,499

(430)

279,069 General and administrative 23,447

7,142

2,031

46,557

9,970

89,147

179

89,326 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 1,237

1

7

(306)

—

939

—

939 Costs of rental operations 2,345

—

10,217

7,326

—

19,888

—

19,888 Depreciation and amortization 1,477

209

16,398

5,803

—

23,887

—

23,887 Credit loss provision, net 4,626

154

—

—

—

4,780

—

4,780 Other expense 1,251

—

55

7

—

1,313

—

1,313 Total costs and expenses 191,742

34,437

41,863

71,988

166,342

506,372

(251)

506,121 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

35,122

35,122 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

326

—

326

393

719 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (21,417)

—

—

(17,441)

—

(38,858)

37,258

(1,600) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (237,584)

—

—

(1,679)

—

(239,263)

—

(239,263) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

541,206

—

—

541,206

—

541,206 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,446

739

—

1,899

—

4,084

(1,129)

2,955 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 86,748

—

—

11,858

—

98,606

—

98,606 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 245,535

897

22,900

36,870

(50,351)

255,851

—

255,851 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (105,585)

(317)

19

—

—

(105,883)

—

(105,883) Loss on extinguishment of debt (206)

(469)

—

(148)

—

(823)

—

(823) Other (loss) income, net (34,597)

—

—

—

—

(34,597)

25

(34,572) Total other income (loss) (65,660)

850

564,125

31,685

(50,351)

480,649

71,669

552,318 Income (loss) before income taxes 219,171

25,570

567,353

70,317

(216,690)

665,721

54

665,775 Income tax benefit (provision) 4,583

5

—

(4,344)

—

244

—

244 Net income (loss) 223,754

25,575

567,353

65,973

(216,690)

665,965

54

666,019 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (7)

—

(119,893)

(9,179)

—

(129,079)

(54)

(129,133) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 223,747

$ 25,575

$ 447,460

$ 56,794

$ (216,690)

$ 536,886

$ —

$ 536,886

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 223,747

$ 25,575

$ 447,460

$ 56,794

$ (216,690)

$ 536,886 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

9,382

—

—

9,382 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

104,945

646

—

105,591 Non-cash equity compensation expense 4,453

642

134

2,699

12,072

20,000 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

34,226

34,226 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (337)

—

(160)

(169)

—

(666) Depreciation and amortization 1,463

191

16,542

6,047

—

24,243 Interest income adjustment for securities 5,063

—

—

2,015

—

7,078 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(493)

(493) Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses —

—

—

—

—

— Other non-cash items 32,669

—

792

202

—

33,663 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 237,584

—

—

1,679

—

239,263 Credit loss provision, net 4,626

154

—

—

—

4,780 Securities 21,417

—

—

17,441

—

38,858 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(541,206)

—

—

(541,206) Derivatives (251,983)

(975)

(25,278)

(38,907)

56,466

(260,677) Foreign currency 105,585

317

(19)

—

—

105,883 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (1,446)

(739)

—

(1,899)

—

(4,084) Sales of properties (86,610)

—

—

(11,858)

—

(98,468) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (72,551)

—

—

(2,808)

—

(75,359) Securities (3,101)

—

—

(4,387)

—

(7,488) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

30,834

—

—

30,834 Derivatives 79,469

—

(69)

32,886

—

112,286 Foreign currency (2,295)

81

19

—

—

(2,195) Earnings from unconsolidated entities 1,664

739

—

2,845

—

5,248 Sales of properties 84,738

—





177

—

84,915 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 384,155

$ 25,985

$ 43,376

$ 63,403

$ (114,419)

$ 402,500 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.21

$ 0.08

$ 0.14

$ 0.20

$ (0.36)

$ 1.27

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,812

$ 26,325

$ 27,926

$ 27,863

$ 120,192

$ 270,118

$ 2,056

$ 272,174 Restricted cash 2,889

38,835

958

10,011

11,939

64,632

—

64,632 Loans held-for-investment, net 15,623,041

2,263,006

—

9,742

—

17,895,789

—

17,895,789 Loans held-for-sale 2,195,953

—

—

40,694

—

2,236,647

—

2,236,647 Investment securities 1,338,195

67,336

—

1,210,361

—

2,615,892

(1,702,532)

913,360 Properties, net 215,099

—

874,119

136,761

—

1,225,979

—

1,225,979 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

1,558,850

—

—

1,558,850

—

1,558,850 Investments in unconsolidated entities 38,612

27,454

—

35,246

—

101,312

(15,802)

85,510 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets 14,948

—

32,050

69,691

—

116,689

(41,725)

74,964 Derivative assets 126,546

232

371

1,578

—

128,727

—

128,727 Accrued interest receivable 117,918

4,941

14

1,118

7,827

131,818

(158)

131,660 Other assets 126,936

6,952

66,483

34,667

22,453

257,491

(306)

257,185 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

57,993,563

57,993,563 Total Assets $ 19,867,949

$ 2,554,490

$ 2,560,771

$ 1,718,169

$ 162,411

$ 26,863,790

$ 56,235,096

$ 83,098,886 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 152,679

$ 24,052

$ 10,161

$ 48,634

$ 37,823

$ 273,349

$ 65

$ 273,414 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

30,754

30,754

—

30,754 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

149,991

149,991

—

149,991 Derivative liabilities 11,899

197

—

—

43,041

55,137

—

55,137 Secured financing agreements, net 9,999,749

1,025,145

788,557

584,395

770,965

13,168,811

(21,364)

13,147,447 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,951,308

812,843

—

—

—

3,764,151

—

3,764,151 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

2,324,772

2,324,772

—

2,324,772 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

56,256,080

56,256,080 Total Liabilities 13,115,635

1,862,237

798,718

633,029

3,357,346

19,766,965

56,234,781

76,001,746 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

322,753

—

—

322,753

—

322,753 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,167

3,167

—

3,167 Additional paid-in capital 1,926,108

624,101

(378,128)

(556,122)

4,150,574

5,766,533

—

5,766,533 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,970

—

—

—

—

28,970

—

28,970 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,797,121

68,152

1,608,794

1,469,935

(7,210,654)

733,348

—

733,348 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,752,199

692,253

1,230,666

913,813

(3,194,935)

6,393,996

—

6,393,996 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

—

208,634

171,327

—

380,076

315

380,391 Total Permanent Equity 6,752,314

692,253

1,439,300

1,085,140

(3,194,935)

6,774,072

315

6,774,387 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,867,949

$ 2,554,490

$ 2,560,771

$ 1,718,169

$ 162,411

$ 26,863,790

$ 56,235,096

$ 83,098,886

