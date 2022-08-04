Used Aircraft Inventory Levels Continue Ascent with Piston Single and Turboprop Values Remaining Strong While Jet Values Dip Lower

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest Sandhills Global aviation industry market reports identify value shifts in specific used aircraft categories amidst rising inventory levels overall in Sandhills marketplaces. Asking values held steady in July for turboprop aircraft and increased for piston singles, for example, while asking values for jets continued to decline. July marked the fifth consecutive month of inventory expansion across all aircraft categories.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the worldwide used aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Despite the ongoing rise in inventory levels, asking values continued to increase in this category. Asking EVI for piston single aircraft was up 2.4% M/M and 26% YOY in July.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

The used turboprop aircraft category has been exhibiting trends similar to piston single aircraft. Inventory levels rose for the fifth consecutive month, with Sandhills reports showing approximately 8% M/M increases in both June and July. Inventory levels were down 44% YOY in July.

Asking values remain steady in this category. Asking EVI rose 0.9% M/M and 32% YOY in July.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Inventory increases are also the trend for used jet aircraft, which posted its sixth straight month of increases in July. Inventory levels were up 9% M/M and down 14% YOY.

Unlike piston single and turboprop aircraft, used jets have posted back-to-back months of asking value decreases. Asking EVI fell 1.9% M/M and rose 22% YOY in July.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

