BairesDev Giveback Program Provides Access to Tech Training and Resources to More Than 1,500 Talented People

The program continues to grow every year more donations, participants, and beneficiaries, reflecting the company's commitment to closing the digital gap for underrepresented communities.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, announced the conclusion of the latest edition of its Giveback Program , focused on promoting diversity and inclusion in the technology industry by investing in the tech talent of tomorrow. In this opportunity, BairesDev partnered with its clients to make 224 donations to 29 different NPOs, 60% more compared to the previous edition.

Twice a year, the company selects a list of NPOs that share its vision of building a more inclusive tech industry and teams up with clients to allow them to choose causes for BairesDev to donate funds. In this edition, BairesDev donated funds to Womxn in Power , EveryoneOn , NPower , Close the Gap , and LaunchCode , among other NPOs, which focus on closing the digital breach faced by many talented people around the world.

Beneficiaries highlighted the relevance of these programs in supporting underrepresented communities and addressing unequal access to opportunities in the tech industry. With BairesDev donations, more than 1,500 talented people from diverse backgrounds will have access to industry certifications, computers, digital training, among others.

"BairesDev donations have provided enough to underwrite industry certification testing for all of the women in the next Silicon Valley training cohort. This will give roughly 40 women the industry-recognized certification essential to landing their first job in tech." - NPower Inc.

"Thanks to BairesDev, Close the Gap can fully equip a computer lab in Africa with 30 computers and offer training to local personnel of a school that is in need of ICT devices. The hardware will be installed in a dedicated computer room where on average 20 individual students will make use of each computer. Thanks to your contributions, 600 students who would otherwise be excluded from digital education will now gain digital literacy." - Close the Gap.

"We at BairesDev know firsthand the importance of a diverse and inclusive tech industry and are committed to providing equal opportunities for talented people, wherever they may be," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "It's inspiring to partner with so many of our clients who are committed to helping close the digital gap facing underrepresented communities."

The BairesDev Giveback Program, formerly called B-Grants, recently won a Stevie® Award for Corporate Responsibility Program of the Year . Through the program, the organization shows its commitment to helping create opportunities for the tech talent of tomorrow. The next edition of the program will be launched before the end of 2022.

