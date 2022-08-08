LoanMart Offers College Scholarship for High School Students Across the Country

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanMart is dedicated to providing opportunities for others , especially when it comes to education and the youth. To further the academic growth of students pursuing higher education across the country, LoanMart now offers an exclusive Merit Scholarship of $2,000.

High school students currently residing in the United States can start the online scholarship application process if these characteristics accurately describe themselves: Scholarship, Community Involvement, and Character.

Applicants committed to furthering their academic career and taking advantage of this scholarship must submit their applications by November 30th, 2022. To be considered an ideal candidate for this Merit Scholarship, applicants should include letter(s) of recommendation with their application.

Additionally, transcript(s) and a personalized merit essay must be included, along with other pertinent documentation.

The winner of this Merit Scholarship will be notified through LoanMart no later than January 31st, 2023.

LoanMart is a finance company that serves consumers with limited access to credit scores and allows them to achieve their financial objectives by supplying them with access to non-traditional Title Loans. 1-800-LoanMart is licensed by the California Department of Business Oversight.

