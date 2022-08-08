Pampa Energía S.A. Announces Final Results and Settlement of the Exchange Offer for its 7.375% Notes due 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, 2022, Pampa Energía S.A. (" Pampa " or the " Company ") announced the commencement of an offer to exchange (the " Exchange Offer ") any and all of the outstanding 7.375% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP Nos. 71647X AA5 and P7873P AE6 ISIN Nos. US71647XAA54 and USP7873PAE62) (the " Old Notes ") for newly issued 9.500% Notes due 2026 of Pampa (the " New Notes ") and certain cash consideration, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum dated June 16, 2022 (as amended and supplemented by the announcements made by Pampa on July 7 and 18, 2022, the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "), the related eligibility letter (the " Eligibility Letter ") and, where applicable, the related letter of transmittal (together the " Exchange Offer Documents "). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Exchange Offer Documents.

The Exchange Offer expired as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2022 (the (" Expiration Date "). On August 8, 2022 (the " Settlement Date "), Pampa delivered the Early Exchange Consideration in exchange for the Old Notes validly tendered, together with the Accrued Interest Payment in respect thereof. All conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum that were to be satisfied or waived on or prior to the Settlement Date were duly satisfied. On the Settlement Date, Pampa issued US$292,796,835 aggregate principal amount of New Notes and paid US$122,127,894.75 in cash as total consideration for the Old Notes validly tendered in the Exchange Offer.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. acted as the Joint Global Coordinators and Lead Dealer Managers (the " Joint Global Coordinators and Lead Dealer Managers ") for the Exchange Offer. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the Joint Dealer Managers (the " Joint Dealer Managers " and, together with the Joint Global Coordinators and Lead Dealer Managers, the " Dealer Managers ") for the Exchange Offer. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A.U and Balanz Capital Valores S.A.U. acted as local placement agents.

Important Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions on the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, and factors over which the Company has no control. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so, unless otherwise required by law.

