PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022").

Q2 2022 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases of $231.3 million .

Total cash collections were $444.1 million .

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $5.6 billion .

Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 61.3%.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 .

Common stock repurchases 3 of $34.9 million , or 0.8 million shares.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 4 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.03x.

Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.6 billion ; $452.9 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amount)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 36,484

$ 55,996

$ 76,456

$ 114,402

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91

$ 1.22

$ 1.88

$ 2.48























"We had a solid purchasing quarter, driven by increased portfolio acquisitions in Europe, specifically in Northern Europe," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to see deterioration in consumer savings, higher credit card balances, and rising delinquency rates, which we believe suggests that more supply will be available in the coming months. Our strong balance sheet and geographic diversity provide us with a significant competitive advantage in capitalizing on what appears to be an increasingly favorable purchasing environment, and permit us to be disciplined in our capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we repurchased nearly $35 million of shares of our common stock, underscoring our commitment to deploy capital in the areas that can generate the highest returns for our shareholders. Looking ahead, we will continue executing this measured strategy, while remaining active in the market and preparing to ramp up our purchasing as supply increases."

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts. 3. Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of PRA Group, Inc.'s board of directors. 4. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 244,377

$ 270,284

$ 257,705

$ 276,691

$ 324,845 Americas Insolvency

34,278

35,209

36,851

37,464

37,768 Europe Core

142,470

151,162

155,853

151,625

157,637 Europe Insolvency

22,935

24,325

23,262

22,574

23,579 Total Cash Collections

$ 444,060

$ 480,980

$ 473,671

$ 488,354

$ 543,829

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2022













2021 ($ in thousands)

Q2













Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 244,377













$ 325,895 Americas Insolvency

34,278













37,744 Europe Core

142,470













140,199 Europe Insolvency

22,935













21,227 Total Cash Collections

$ 444,060













$ 525,065























Total cash collections in Q2 2022 decreased 18.3%, or 15.4% on a constant currency adjusted basis, to $444.1 million compared to $543.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021"). The decrease was driven primarily by a 32.5% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, and a 15.8% decrease in U.S. legal collections. The overall decrease in U.S. cash collections was due to excess consumer liquidity in 2021, which generated high levels of collections then, as well as lower levels of portfolio purchases. Europe cash collections decreased by 8.7%; however, on a currency adjusted basis, they increased by 2.5%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 , cash collections decreased $174.7 million compared to the same period last year.

Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2022 was $250.6 million compared to $282.7 million in Q2 2021.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q2 2022 decreased by $6.9 million , or 3.8%, compared to Q2 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 , operating expenses decreased $17.0 million to $343.2 million compared to $360.1 million in the same period last year.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.3%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $231.3 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2022.

At the end of Q2 2022, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $960.2 million , comprised of $300.9 million in the Americas and Australia and $659.3 million in Europe .





1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.























Portfolio Purchase Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 99,962

$ 90,639

$ 90,263

$ 162,451

$ 98,901 Americas Insolvency

6,369

9,118

21,183

9,878

14,642 Europe Core

123,814

38,764

60,430

212,194

106,134 Europe Insolvency

1,202

8,929

29,820

7,424

— Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 231,347

$ 147,450

$ 201,696

$ 391,947

$ 219,677























Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased $34.9 million , or 0.8 million shares, with $92.7 million remaining under its current share repurchase plan as of June 30, 2022 .

At June 30, 2022 , the Company has repurchased more than 14% of its common stock since it began its share repurchases in 2021.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results.

To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 8, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 6057434 until August 15, 2022.

The Company plans to report its third quarter 2022 results after market close on November 3, 2022.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 194,009

$ 219,137

$ 401,541

$ 450,809 Changes in expected recoveries 56,567

63,548

86,481

113,684 Total portfolio revenue 250,576

282,685

488,022

564,493 Fee income 6,467

2,453

8,297

4,634 Other revenue 1,219

491

2,548

5,971 Total revenues 258,262

285,629

498,867

575,098 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 74,137

79,632

145,233

153,616 Legal collection fees 9,554

12,289

20,427

25,215 Legal collection costs 17,746

18,469

34,303

39,781 Agency fees 14,826

15,908

32,214

31,499 Outside fees and services 27,493

20,973

46,871

41,733 Communication 9,528

10,594

22,111

23,257 Rent and occupancy 4,633

4,643

9,620

9,123 Depreciation and amortization 3,865

3,815

7,643

7,796 Other operating expenses 12,743

15,092

24,741

28,110 Total operating expenses 174,525

181,415

343,163

360,130 Income from operations 83,737

104,214

155,704

214,968 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (31,562)

(30,836)

(63,310)

(62,388) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 1,319

(1,079)

787

(1,105) Other (181)

183

(671)

209 Income before income taxes 53,313

72,482

92,510

151,684 Income tax expense 14,177

11,921

18,756

29,243 Net income 39,136

60,561

73,754

122,441 Adjustment for net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,652

4,565

(2,702)

8,039 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 36,484

$ 55,996

$ 76,456

$ 114,402 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.92

$ 1.22

$ 1.90

$ 2.50 Diluted $ 0.91

$ 1.22

$ 1.88

$ 2.48 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 39,779

45,807

40,278

45,738 Diluted 39,900

46,059

40,602

46,051

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,974

$ 87,584 Investments 86,386

92,977 Finance receivables, net 3,183,632

3,428,285 Income taxes receivable 42,207

41,146 Deferred tax assets, net 63,810

67,760 Right-of-use assets 55,877

56,713 Property and equipment, net 54,182

54,513 Goodwill 437,032

480,263 Other assets 97,653

57,002 Total assets $ 4,088,753

$ 4,366,243 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,689

$ 3,821 Accrued expenses 97,139

127,802 Income taxes payable 15,575

19,276 Deferred tax liabilities, net 44,029

36,630 Lease liabilities 60,681

61,188 Interest-bearing deposits 114,383

124,623 Borrowings 2,481,622

2,608,714 Other liabilities 28,268

59,352 Total liabilities 2,846,386

3,041,406 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,639 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2022; 100,000 shares authorized, 41,008 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 396

410 Additional paid-in capital —

— Retained earnings 1,554,237

1,552,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (347,821)

(266,909) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,206,812

1,286,346 Noncontrolling interest 35,555

38,491 Total equity 1,242,367

1,324,837 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,088,753

$ 4,366,243

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020

















Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount — — — — — — 1,959 2,388 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,471 2,627 2,455 2,406 2,391 2,256 2,393 2,476 Change in fair value of derivatives 1,525 2,726 3,115 2,982 2,911 3,102 3,875 3,701 Amortization of intangibles 77 83 (269) 104 105 181 1,792 360 Stock-based compensation expense 3,849 3,891 3,470 4,317 4,040 4,113 5,370 3,097

Purchase Price Multiples as of June 30, 2022 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (5) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (6) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 1,287,821 $ 4,129,821 $ 28,610 321 % 240 % 2012 254,076 658,792 14,240 259 % 226 % 2013 390,826 901,496 18,209 231 % 211 % 2014 404,117 867,655 29,052 215 % 204 % 2015 443,114 909,063 67,094 205 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,100,432 126,762 241 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,216,134 195,337 228 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,435,326 256,051 219 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,264,852 338,254 218 % 206 % 2020 435,668 939,503 412,666 216 % 213 % 2021 435,846 823,057 652,069 189 % 191 % 2022 189,008 326,906 314,050 173 % 173 % Subtotal 6,064,545 14,573,037 2,452,394



Americas Insolvency







1996-2011 786,827 1,752,738 487 223 % 174 % 2012 251,395 393,285 34 156 % 136 % 2013 227,834 355,469 241 156 % 133 % 2014 148,420 218,894 930 147 % 124 % 2015 63,170 87,521 188 139 % 125 % 2016 91,442 116,606 520 128 % 123 % 2017 275,257 354,999 11,154 129 % 125 % 2018 97,879 136,590 26,747 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 166,922 63,023 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 86,969 54,366 140 % 136 % 2021 55,187 75,444 62,017 137 % 136 % 2022 15,487 21,168 20,497 137 % 137 % Subtotal 2,198,105 3,766,605 240,204



Total Americas and Australia 8,262,650 18,339,642 2,692,598



Europe Core









2012 20,409 43,182 — 212 % 187 % 2013 20,334 26,618 — 131 % 119 % 2014 (1) 773,811 2,326,310 427,901 301 % 208 % 2015 411,340 727,139 169,579 177 % 160 % 2016 333,090 561,978 200,511 169 % 167 % 2017 252,174 358,481 131,223 142 % 144 % 2018 341,775 527,914 233,268 154 % 148 % 2019 518,610 775,679 392,617 150 % 152 % 2020 324,119 555,868 335,393 172 % 172 % 2021 412,411 702,825 542,754 170 % 170 % 2022 156,018 265,207 243,846 170 % 170 % Subtotal 3,564,091 6,871,201 2,677,092



Europe Insolvency







2014 (1) 10,876 18,507 5 170 % 129 % 2015 18,973 28,867 332 152 % 139 % 2016 39,338 56,985 2,558 145 % 130 % 2017 39,235 49,996 6,627 127 % 128 % 2018 44,908 50,016 13,881 111 % 123 % 2019 77,218 102,120 38,269 132 % 130 % 2020 105,440 142,714 74,518 135 % 129 % 2021 53,230 71,526 52,846 134 % 134 % 2022 9,294 12,707 11,946 137 % 137 % Subtotal 398,512 533,438 200,982



Total Europe 3,962,603 7,404,639 2,878,074



Total PRA Group $ 12,225,253 $ 25,744,281 $ 5,570,672









(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K). (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2022 exchange rate. (6) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of June 30, 2022 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio Income (2) Change in Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

June 30, 2022 (3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 9,290 $ 4,850 $ 4,121 $ 8,971 $ 6,112 2012 4,060 1,537 2,856 4,393 4,779 2013 7,009 2,407 3,267 5,674 7,428 2014 8,428 3,112 4,006 7,118 10,827 2015 11,397 6,968 (903) 6,065 26,081 2016 22,959 16,400 (8,667) 7,733 42,829 2017 45,524 22,712 1,644 24,356 86,986 2018 86,025 29,629 38,110 67,739 148,802 2019 103,082 42,796 10,968 53,764 191,387 2020 108,985 49,429 (2,664) 46,765 236,150 2021 94,843 60,622 (29,540) 31,082 347,652 2022 13,059 9,735 (382) 9,353 184,283 Subtotal 514,661 250,197 22,816 273,013 1,293,316 Americas Insolvency









1996-2011 270 303 (34) 269 — 2012 300 33 267 300 — 2013 326 132 195 327 — 2014 402 432 (72) 360 101 2015 318 119 118 237 137 2016 1,063 193 136 329 326 2017 13,729 1,707 1,753 3,460 10,023 2018 13,556 1,942 2,566 4,508 24,213 2019 20,072 3,306 3,679 6,985 56,306 2020 9,970 3,120 908 4,028 44,517 2021 8,811 3,556 925 4,481 48,766 2022 670 379 355 734 15,391 Subtotal 69,487 15,222 10,796 26,018 199,780 Total Americas and Australia 584,148 265,419 33,612 299,031 1,493,096 Europe Core









2012 483 — 483 483 — 2013 276 — 276 276 — 2014 (1) 65,187 39,018 21,507 60,525 115,595 2015 22,334 10,469 5,643 16,112 91,262 2016 20,077 9,781 193 9,974 118,088 2017 13,643 4,750 2,254 7,004 89,349 2018 28,166 9,371 2,668 12,039 155,679 2019 49,329 14,970 4,040 19,010 268,004 2020 37,785 14,558 3,257 17,815 205,856 2021 48,978 21,573 2,524 24,097 324,509 2022 7,374 1,789 2,808 4,597 153,103 Subtotal 293,632 126,279 45,653 171,932 1,521,445 Europe Insolvency









2014 (1) 146 12 124 136 4 2015 386 133 (94) 39 261 2016 1,676 400 77 477 1,952 2017 3,834 360 644 1,004 6,079 2018 5,203 721 (1,224) (503) 12,571 2019 10,823 2,017 570 2,587 33,313 2020 17,381 3,341 6,329 9,670 64,336 2021 7,025 2,551 590 3,141 41,617 2022 786 308 200 508 8,958 Subtotal 47,260 9,843 7,216 17,059 169,091 Total Europe 340,892 136,122 52,869 188,991 1,690,536 Total PRA Group $ 925,040 $ 401,541 $ 86,481 $ 488,022 $ 3,183,632





(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K). (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2022 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of June 30, 2022 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (3)(4) 1996-2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2011 $ 1,287.8 $ 2,419.5 $ 486.0 $ 381.3 $ 266.3 $ 183.1 $ 119.0 $ 78.0 $ 56.0 $ 45.0 $ 29.7 $ 20.8 $ 9.3 $ 4,094.0 2012 254.1 — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 11.8 9.0 4.1 644.6 2013 390.8 — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 16.7 7.0 883.3 2014 404.1 — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 8.4 830.7 2015 443.1 — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 11.4 845.0 2016 455.8 — — — —

138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 23.0 933.5 2017 532.9 — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 45.5 1010.5 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 86.0 1,148.2 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 103.1 885.7 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — — 133.0 284.3 109.0 526.3 2021 435.8 — — — — — — — — — — 85.0 94.8 179.8 2022 189.0 — — — — — — — — — — — 13.1 13.1 Subtotal 6,064.6 2,419.5 542.9 656.5 753.0 844.8 837.2 860.8 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.9 1,206.9 514.7 11,994.7 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2011 786.8 667.4 336.8 313.7 244.7 128.2 44.6 8.4 4.0 2.1 1.3 0.8 0.3 1,752.3 2012 251.4 — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.3 393.2 2013 227.8 — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.3 355.2 2014 148.4 — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.4 217.9 2015 63.2 — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.3 87.4 2016 91.4 — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.1 117.1 2017 275.3 — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 13.7 343.8 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 13.6 109.8 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — 13.4 31.4 39.1 20.0 103.9 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 10.0 32.6 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — — — — 4.5 8.8 13.3 2022 15.5 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.7 0.7 Subtotal 2,198.1 667.4 354.2 469.8 458.4 344.3 249.8 222.5 207.8 181.0 155.2 147.3 69.5 3,527.2 Total Americas and Australia 8,262.7 3,086.9 897.1 1,126.3 1,211.4 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.3 1,152.8 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.2 584.2 15,521.9 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 0.5 40.0 2013 20.3 — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.3 24.3 2014 (2) 773.8 — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 65.2 1,655.8 2015 411.3 — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 22.3 507.3 2016 333.1 — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 20.1 365.0 2017 252.2 — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 13.6 202.5 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.2 69.1 28.2 281.5 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — 47.9 125.7 121.4 49.2 344.2 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — — 32.4 91.7 37.8 161.9 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — — — — 48.4 49.0 97.4 2022 156.0 — — — — — — — — — — — 7.4 7.4 Subtotal 3,564.0 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 614.6 293.6 3,687.3 Europe Insolvency























2014 (2) 10.9 — — — — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.1 16.7 2015 19.0 — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.4 26.0 2016 39.3 — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 1.7 58.1 2017 39.2 — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 3.8 41.3 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 5.2 36.2 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — 5.1 21.1 23.9 10.8 60.9 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — — 6.1 34.6 17.5 58.2 2021 53.3 — — — — — — — — — — 5.4 7.0 12.4 2022 9.3 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.8 0.8 Subtotal 398.5 — — — — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 58.9 92.9 47.3 310.6 Total Europe 3,962.5 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 578.6 707.5 340.9 3,997.9 Total PRA Group $ 12,225.2 $ 3,086.9 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.7 $ 1,539.7 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.0 $ 1,841.4 $ 2,005.7 $ 2,061.7 $ 925.1 $ 19,519.8





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K). (3) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 145 $ 183 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 44 55 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (1) 1 Interest expense, net 125 124 Other expense 1 — Depreciation and amortization 15 15 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 12 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries 893 988 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,224 $ 1,378

Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of June 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM For the Year Ended

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Borrowings $ 2,482 $ 2,609 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,224 1,378 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.03 1.89

