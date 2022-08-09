SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CytoDyn Inc. - CYDY

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CytoDyn Inc. ("CytoDyn" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: CYDY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CytoDyn and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2022, CytoDyn disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "that the Company's previously issued consolidated audited financial statements for (1) the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021, which were included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2021, and (2) the Company's previously issued unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended November 30, 2020, February 28, 2021, August 31, 2021, November 30, 2021, and February 28, 2022, will be restated and, accordingly, that the foregoing financial statements should no longer be relied upon." CytoDyn stated that "[d]uring the preparation and audit of the annual financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, the Company concluded that a material error was identified in how the Company was accounting for common stock issued to settle certain convertible note obligations dating back to fiscal year 2021. The Company had been accounting for these transactions in accordance with debt extinguishment accounting. However, although the contractual terms did not explicitly describe the transactions as induced conversions, the transactions should be accounted for as induced conversions rather than extinguishments of debt and are therefore subject to induced conversion accounting."

On this news, CytoDyn's stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 20.18%, to close at $0.91 per share on August 8, 2022.

