Augeo Launches First-Ever Crypto Loyalty Platform, Heaps(SM)

ST. PAUL, Minn, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augeo, a global leader in enterprise engagement and loyalty platform technology, announced the launch of Heaps℠—a comprehensive "crypto loyalty" platform that fuels new consumer and employee experiences by enabling the exchange of loyalty currencies for leading crypto assets.

"With Heaps, Augeo is enriching the way organizations engage with their employees and customers in light of extraordinary demand for digital experiences, including the exchange of digital assets and cryptocurrencies," said David Kristal, Augeo Founder and CEO. "Through crypto, and soon NFTs, the Heaps platform seamlessly integrates with existing loyalty and recognition programs to drive engagement and promote lasting affinity for financial institutions, employers, travel and hospitality brands, retailers and customer loyalty programs."

Heaps serves as a compelling entry point into crypto, empowering consumers to begin their journey with confidence through educational tutorials and the ability to research top coins and follow industry news, all within Heaps. The Heaps experience is centered around exploration and education versus advocacy for crypto. Heaps enables users to buy leading cryptocurrencies with points or cash, store digital assets in a secure wallet, track portfolio performance and earn additional crypto through a unique shopping experience. Within the platform, users experience an expansive marketplace, where they can earn crypto-back rewards on purchases from hundreds of popular brands nationwide.

The platform was developed in collaboration with Prime Trust, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider trusted by major institutions worldwide. The collaboration with Prime Trust includes secure financial service APIs, advanced security safeguards, and bank-level encryption to ensure a seamless, secure experience for users and organizations.

"The launch of Heaps represents a fundamental shift in the loyalty industry. Whether you are a financial institution looking to drive more card spend through crypto rewards, or an employer seeking to attract talent and enhance employee benefits through an automated Bitcoin savings plan, Heaps creates an easy pathway for organizations seeking to address the increasing demand for crypto," said Peter Schultze, Augeo Vice President, Crypto Loyalty. "Augeo is proud to continue advancing innovation for engagement solutions that serve millions of users around the globe."

