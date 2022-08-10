Kinecta Federal Credit Union Gives Away Backpacks to 846 Students in Need at its 13th Annual Backpack Distribution Event

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union proudly hosted its 13th Annual Backpack Distribution event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sunday, August 7. By providing backpacks filled with school supplies, Kinecta will help 846 underserved students grades 3-12 get off to a great 2022-2023 school year prepared for academic success.

"We are proud to be hosting Kinecta's 13th Backpack Distribution Event to help make going back to school a little brighter for children in need," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "We thank our members, employees, supporters and the community for their donations."

This Backpack Drive Distribution event supports children through the following organizations in Southern California: Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center, East Side Riders Bike Club, Environmental Charter School, GRYD Foundation, Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Division, Parents of Watts, Richstone Family Center, St. Albert the Great, Thomas House Family Shelter, Verbum Dei High School, Watts/Century Latino Organization, and others.

Kinecta launched the Backpack Drive in 2010 and has helped nearly 6,000 students in need. This year, Kinecta members, employees and the public donated new backpacks and school supplies by bringing them to a Kinecta branch or donating through Kinecta's Backpack Drive Amazon Wish List from July 5 through July 31. A second distribution event will be held on August 24, 2022 to distribute backpacks and supplies to organizations in Rochester, New York.

During 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours, and participated in over 225 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community

