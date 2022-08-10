Unfold Your World: Get the New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 at UScellular

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, two unique smartphones that enhance productivity and self-expression.

Preorders are open and UScellular is offering both devices for free for new and current customers, in addition to price protecting rate plans.

Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 come in a variety of new colors and will be available in stores on Aug. 26.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are now available to preorder at UScellular, and they are free for new and qualifying current customers1. Getting the latest Galaxy Z series devices has never been easier for customers to take advantage of UScellular's fast, reliable network and stay connected to the people and places that matter most to them.

In addition to offering these new devices for free, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, guaranteeing to not raise a customer's rate plan price through at least the end of 2023.

UScellular is offering the 128 and 256GB Z Flip4 in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue and the 256 and 512GB Z Fold4 in Greygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. Customers who preorder at UScellular between Aug. 10 and Aug. 25 will receive a complimentary upgrade to double the storage, and a Silicone Ring Case, Strap Case for Z Flip4, or a Standing Cover with Pen Case2 for Z Fold4 (available in-stores only), courtesy of Samsung. Details are available at www.samsung.com/us/promotions.

Key features of Z Flip4 include:

Flex Cam 3 : Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. You can even enjoy this feature on your favorite social apps.

Pocketability: Ditch the bag, travel light and slide your phone in your pocket. The compact, foldable design lets you say bye to the bulk without sacrificing a big screen.

Key features of Z Fold4 include:

Multitasking : Attend a virtual work meeting and capture important notes at the same time to get more done on the move. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favorite and recent apps.

Camera: Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens.

UScellular will offer the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro in several sizes and colors. For more news and information about UScellular, please go to newsroom.uscellular.com.

1Offer available in participating markets only, see UScellular.com for eligibility. Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees, and additional terms apply.

2Case selection depends on device purchase.

3FlexCam refers to camera experience using Flex mode. Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular , instagram.com/uscellular , YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

Media Contact:

Katie Frey

773-317-0002

Katie.frey@uscellular.com

