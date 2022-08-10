Winsight Announces New Convenience Store Women's Event

C-Store Women's Event will take place Nov. 2023 in Napa Valley, CA.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight is thrilled to announce the addition of C-Store Women's Event (CSW) to its product portfolio. CSW will launch Nov. 2023 in Napa Valley, CA.

CSW is designed to empower and develop women in the convenience store industry. This two-day, highly interactive event will combine career development education, problem-solving, networking, and experiences designed to empower women as leaders in the industry.

CSW attendees will have special access to:

- Two days at an upscale location with unique networking opportunities

- Training and education led by top career growth professionals

- Working sessions throughout the year

"According to McKinsey & Company, it will take up to one hundred years to reach gender parity at the CEO level. Our aim is to accelerate that," says Amanda Buehner, SVP, Communities and Retail Conferences. "CSW is a true women's leadership program. We look forward to partnering with industry leaders to make positive change."

CSW is open to anyone in the retail foodservice space who is in an executive role or has leadership potential and wants to learn how to grow their careers.

Winsight is the convenience store industry's premier resource for convenience and foodservice media and events, and the team behind CSP magazine, Outlook Leadership conference, and Convenience Retailing University.

Contacts:

Amanda Buehner, SVP, Communities and Retail Conferences, Winsight, LLC, abuehner@winsightmedia.com

Britta Baarstad, Senior Director, Marketing, Winsight, LLC, bbaarstad@winsightmedia.com

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

For more information on Winsight, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

