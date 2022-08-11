CAPTRUST BOLSTERS GREENVILLE, SC, PRESENCE WITH ADDITION OF REYNOLDS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) today announced the addition of Reynolds Investment Management (RIM), based in Greenville, South Carolina. Established in 1989, RIM provides wealth management services to individuals and families, business owners, medical professionals, and retirees. The RIM team also offers investment advisory services to retirement plan sponsors, endowments, and foundations.

The firm is led by Tom Reynolds and oversees more than $600 million in assets from several hundred clients. A total of eight new colleagues will be joining CAPTRUST.

"As we continued to grow, we didn't want to recreate the wheel," said Reynolds. "We got to know the folks at CAPTRUST and saw the robust systems in place, from technology and compliance to HR and marketing. We believe that joining CAPTRUST will relieve us of many administrative functions to allow us to spend more time with our clients."

RIM has a close relationship with the former Nachman Norwood & Parrott Wealth Management (NNP), also based in Greenville, which joined CAPTRUST last year.

"I've known a couple of the principals at NNP for many years," said Reynolds, "and it was a natural fit to partner with the existing Greenville office, based on the similar clients we work with. We are excited to build a powerhouse here."

"The team at RIM aligns with CAPTRUST in many ways, and we look forward to growing our footprint in South Carolina," said Rush Benton, CAPTRUST's senior director of strategic growth. "Tom and his colleagues are enthusiastic about the growth opportunity for their advisors, and we know joining CAPTRUST will set them up for success."

This is the 58th deal for CAPTRUST since 2006. Consistent with other transactions, RIM will take on the CAPTRUST brand and work alongside the team in Greenville, South Carolina.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,100 employees across 70 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management and more than $750 billion in assets under advisement (as of March 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

