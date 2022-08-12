AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $19.5 million compared with $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.19 in the second quarter of 2021.

For the first six months of 2022, net operating revenues were $33.8 million compared with $31.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.8 million in the first six months of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.5 million in the first six months of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.20 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.37 in the first six months of 2021.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 10,717

$ 8,685

$ 20,056

$ 19,835















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 3,563

3,283

5,228

4,624 Other golf and related operations 5,242

4,422

8,547

7,044 Total golf and related operations 8,805

7,705

13,775

11,668















Total net operating revenues 19,522

16,390

33,831

31,503















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 8,492

6,969

16,070

15,670 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,525

1,348

2,273

1,941 Golf and related operations operating costs 5,731

4,743

9,786

7,664 Depreciation and amortization expense 842

767

1,671

1,531 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,340

2,536

4,605

4,816 Operating income (loss) 592

27

(574)

(119)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (274)

(291)

(552)

(588) Gain on debt extinguishment -

877

-

1,964 Other income, net 119

126

183

213 Income (loss) before income taxes 437

739

(943)

1,470















Provision for income taxes 33

15

53

58 Net income (loss) 404

724

(996)

1,412















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (80)

(18)

(218)

(46) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 484

$ 742

$ (778)

$ 1,458















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ 0.19

$ (0.20)

$ 0.37 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ 0.19

$ (0.20)

$ 0.37















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,922

3,929

3,899

3,927

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,267

$ 3,254 Accounts receivable, net 10,454

9,933 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,145

578 Inventories 1,530

1,105 Prepaid expenses 939

996 Other current assets 94

105 Total current assets 17,429

15,971







Property and equipment, net 56,279

53,338 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,221

5,390 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,419

1,598 Restricted cash -

1,696 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 80,392

$ 78,037







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,155

$ 1,126 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 144

167 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 498

534 Accounts payable 10,954

10,164 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,729

797 Accrued income taxes 95

67 Other accrued taxes 341

541 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,782

3,363 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,301

1,265 Total current liabilities 21,999

18,024







Long term debt, net of current portion 18,791

19,376 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 456

496 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 921

1,064 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,293

39,069 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (168)

(92) Total shareholders' equity 38,125

38,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 80,392

$ 78,037

















View original content:

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation