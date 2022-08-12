Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the second quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "We operated a nationwide network of 816 stores as of June 30, 2022."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we will implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $63.8 million, an increase of 5.4% from $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to a 60.5% ($16.0 million) increase in our wholesale business, offset by a 37.3% ($12.7 million) decrease in our retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 37.3% to $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak in China resulted in the reduction of customer traffic and temporary closures of shopping malls as mandated by the provincial governments in various provinces of China, which had adversely affected our retail business with a decline in sales.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 60.5% to $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, partially offset by a decrease in sales in Japan.
Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 11.0% to $20.4 million, compared to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 32.0% from 30.4% for the second quarter of 2021.
Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 16.0% to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 58.1% compared to 43.4% for the second quarter of 2021.
Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 122.1% to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 18.8% from 13.6% for the second quarter of 2021.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 19.5% to $11.7 million, or 18.3% of total sales, compared to $14.5 million, or 24.0% of total sales for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased average salaries and decreased business trips.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 27.9% to $5.5 million, or 8.7% of total sales, compared to $7.7 million, or 12.7% of total sales for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased publicity expense and the depreciation of RMB.
Income (loss) from Operations was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to ($3.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021.
Net income (loss) for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million compared to ($1.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.16 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to ($0.12) for the second quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $32.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $51.3 million as of June 30, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.6 million as of June 30, 2022.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and "Jizhu". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,880
$
56,573
Restricted cash
42,316
40,768
Trading securities
2,550
3,251
Accounts receivable, net
60,039
69,859
Inventories
66,003
63,841
Advances on inventory purchases
4,683
8,179
Value added tax receivable
2,072
1,693
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,118
6,345
Amounts due from related parties
1,387
220
Total Current Assets
218,048
250,729
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
5,416
5,682
Intangible assets, net
4,494
4,794
Property and equipment, net
33,621
36,340
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,131
50,077
Deferred tax assets
-
899
Other non-current assets
2,980
784
Total Non-Current Assets
86,642
98,576
TOTAL ASSETS
$
304,690
$
349,305
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
65,560
$
68,992
Accounts payable
52,362
67,930
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
1,752
1,332
Other payables and accrued liabilities
13,833
18,531
Value added and other taxes payable
425
999
Income tax payable
558
334
Current operating lease liabilities
32,229
41,633
Total Current Liabilities
166,719
199,751
Deferred tax liabilities
243
-
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,070
8,596
TOTAL LIABILITIES
175,032
208,347
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,814,354 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,665
3,660
Retained earnings
105,521
108,210
Statutory reserve
21,245
21,245
Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at June 30, 2022 and
(400)
(363)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(388)
8,191
Total Equity
129,658
140,958
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
304,690
$
349,305
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET SALES
$
63,812
$
60,555
$
128,585
$
131,369
COST OF SALES
43,403
42,163
90,804
90,541
GROSS PROFIT
20,409
18,392
37,781
40,828
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
11,675
14,503
25,361
30,052
General and administrative expenses
5,521
7,662
12,515
15,513
Total Operating Expenses
17,196
22,165
37,876
45,565
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
3,213
(3,773)
(95)
(4,737)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
91
527
277
752
Interest expense
(321)
(200)
(934)
(692)
Government subsidy
202
243
205
502
Gain (loss) from changes in fair values of investments
90
2,041
(672)
2,275
Other income
51
477
568
774
Total Other Income (Expenses), Net
113
3,088
(556)
3,611
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
3,326
(685)
(651)
(1,126)
Income tax expense
(926)
(1,086)
(2,038)
(1,815)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
2,400
$
(1,771)
$
(2,689)
$
(2,941)
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
(7,743)
3,434
(8,579)
2,083
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
$
(5,343)
1,663
$
(11,268)
$
(858)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic and diluted
$
0.16
$
(0.12)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.20)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding basic
14,814,354
14,810,660
14,814,072
14,810,330
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Common Stock
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Shares
Amount
paid-in
Treasury
Unrestricted
Statutory
comprehensive
related
Total
Balance at January 1, 2022
14,812,312
$
15
$
3,660
$
(363)
$
108,210
$
21,245
$
8,191
$
-
$
140,958
Stock issued for
2,042
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
5
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(5,089)
-
-
-
(5,089)
Repurchase of 14,746
-
-
-
(37)
-
-
-
(37)
Foreign currency
(836)
(836)
Balance at March 31, 2022
14,814,354
$
15
$
3,665
$
(400)
$
103,121
$
21,245
$
7,355
$
-
$
135,001
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,400
-
-
-
2,400
Foreign currency
(7,743)
(7,743)
Balance at June 30, 2022
14,814,354
$
15
$
3,665
$
(400)
$
105,521
$
21,245
$
(388)
-
$
129,658
Common Stock
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Shares
Amount
paid-in
Treasury
Unrestricted
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
Balance at January 1,
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
-
$
109,171
$
20,376
$
4,590
$
(3,353)
$
134,449
Stock issued for
1,500
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
5
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,170)
-
-
-
(1,170)
Net cash received from
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
379
379
Foreign currency
(1,352)
(1,352)
Balance at March 31,
14,810,660
$
15
$
3,655
$
-
$
108,001
$
20,376
$
3,238
$
(2,974)
$
132,311
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,771)
-
-
-
(1,771)
Transfer to reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net cash received from
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
386
386
Foreign currency
3,434
3,434
Balance at June 30, 2021
14,810,660
$
15
$
3,655
$
-
$
106,230
$
20,376
$
6,672
$
(2,588)
$
134,360
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(2,689)
(2,941)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,880
3,212
Loss from sale of property and equipment
96
463
Provision of bad debt allowance
677
652
Provision for obsolete inventories
2,611
5,530
Changes in fair value of trading securities
689
(321)
Changes in fair value of investments
(17)
(1,954)
Deferred income tax
1,136
604
Stock-based compensation
5
5
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
6,649
13,433
Inventories
(7,564)
(11,346)
Value added tax receivable
(479)
(562)
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(122)
(632)
Advances on inventory purchases
3,197
2,928
Amounts due from related parties
(1,176)
546
Accounts payable
(11,734)
(17,753)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
494
(1,763)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(5,066)
1,201
Value added and other taxes payable
(543)
(1,209)
Income tax payable
250
(581)
Net cash used in operating activities
(9,706)
(10,488)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset
(2,940)
(4,452)
Net proceeds from sale (purchase) of trading securities
11
(1,468)
Investment payment
(2,313)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,242)
(5,920)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
24,672
12,841
Repayment of bank loans
(24,672)
(13,905)
Repurchase of common stock
(37)
-
Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)
-
798
Net cash used in provided by financing activities
(37)
(266)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(7,160)
1,639
NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(22,145)
(15,035)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
97,341
121,723
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
75,196
$
106,688
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their
Cash and Cash Equivalents
32,880
63,963
Restricted cash
42,316
42,725
$
75,196
$
106,688
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
934
$
692
Income taxes
$
2,038
$
1,815
