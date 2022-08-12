InventHelp Inventor Develops New Game for Billiard Tables (FJK-158)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an avid pool player and I thought there could be a fun and challenging billiard game that requires players to maneuver cue balls through a course and around obstacles," said the inventor, from Dallas, Ga., "so I invented the FUNNY WACKY POOL TABLE. My design would offer a change of pace from standard pool games and it could encourage fun interactions and laughter."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun new game that can be played atop a pool table. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional billiard games. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a novel design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for families and businesses with pool tables. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

