Streamable Learning provides curriculum-focused, standards-aligned experiences that help students connect learning with real-world experiences.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things are more magical during the school day, than taking a field trip, and immersing a child's knowledge in a subject area by exposing them to realities of the world around them. Field trips enrich and expand the curriculum, build curiosity and wonder and provide students with experiences they can interact with. Today Infobase Holdings, the cloud-based educational solutions provider that integrates award-winning content, tools, and technology to foster lifelong learning and deliver interactive learning experiences, is proud to offer Streamable Learning, a virtual field trip subscription service for K–12 schools and districts.

Infobase Delivers Interactive, virtual Field Trips to thousands of students through Streamable Learning Partnership (PRNewswire)

"Offering interactive, virtual field trips makes sense for our K–12 partners to make connections to new learning via real-world experiences that can help improve student outcomes."

Through its virtual offering, Streamable Learning is the only live and interactive streaming service on the market today that also offers an extensive library of past recordings (1,000+), opening classrooms to an endless world of interactive, educational live streams that equitably connect students, schools, and districts to subject-matter experts and organizations from around the world with just the click of a link.

Equal opportunities for all students

Offering more programs from more providers than any other platform, Streamable Learning is priced right to be accessible for teachers looking to enhance their lesson plans. Hundreds of 30-to-40-minute adventures are streamed directly into classrooms, allowing students to "travel" around the world by eliminating the often-prohibitive expense of actual field trips and the logistics and safety concerns surrounding them.

The interactive field trips also provide students with direct access to passionate subject-matter experts they can learn from and chat with on just about everything. Partners of Streamline Learning include CodeJoy, the National D-Day Memorial, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Ford's Theatre, the Museum of Fine Art Boston, the South Carolina Aquarium, Planet Bee Foundation, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Poetry4Kids, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, among many others.

"We know educators are struggling with learning loss and are looking for meaningful ways to engage and support students in today's changing learning environments." says Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase. "Offering interactive, virtual field trips makes sense for our K–12 partners to make connections to new learning via real-world experiences that can help improve student outcomes."

Firsthand experiences that enhance classroom curriculums

Whether students are in the classroom, fully remote, or in a hybrid learning environment, Streamable Learning provides curriculum-focused, standards-aligned experiences that help students connect what they learn in class with what is happening worldwide. Each event is sourced from renowned educational institutions from around the world. Both recordings and live streams align with U.S. state and Common Core standards.

An annual, all-inclusive Streamable Learning subscription includes:

A robust prescheduled calendar of live events

Hundreds of K–12 interactive live streams across a wide variety of subjects and grade levels

On-demand access to more than 1,000 previously recorded live streams

Supplemental resources

Ability for classrooms to directly interact with subject-matter experts through live chats

"Oh, the Places You'll Go" with your Learn360 subscription

Infobase will now include one to two complimentary rotating live events monthly from Streamable Learning on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, an all-inclusive Streamable Learning subscription is available at a discounted price for Learn360 subscribers.

In addition, through your Learn360 subscription, you can easily access five recently added virtual field trips from Streamable Learning:

Famous Children's Poets: Dr. Seuss

Art of Ancient Greece: Heroes and Deities

CodeJoy Presents Robot Shakespeare with micro:bit

Fascinating Felines at the Memphis Zoo

Poop, Plankton, and Plastics with Ocean Wise

Streamable Learning is accessible via a Learn360 subscription, so educators have one point of access and can pair Learn360 assets with livestreams to create memorable and meaningful learning experiences. Learn360 and Streamable Learning are also available separately.

To learn more about Streamable Learning, trial the platform, or contact a representative for discussion, contact Infobase at OnlineSales@Infobase.com.

Infobase Contact: Amanda Shea, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ashea@infobase.com .

About Streamable Learning

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Streamable Learning has become the leading provider of interactive livestreams in the K–12 market. Through their subscription services, they host well over 700 livestreams a year from around the world designed to bring subject-matter experts and students together. An abundance of livestreams coupled with on-demand recordings supplement existing lesson plans and equalize access to educational resources for schools and districts across the U.S. and Canada.

About Infobase

Infobase, a Northlane Capital Partners and Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is an educational solutions provider facilitating the connection between content, people, and the learning experiences that empower all users to evolve personally and professionally throughout their lives. Infobase delivers award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, Omnigraphics, and Vault/Firsthand, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, parents, and professionals with a broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content, whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Infobase) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infobase