KonaTel Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue Increased 76% Year-Over-Year to $5.1 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale

Additional Capital Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Accelerating Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights

Revenues of $5.1 million , up 75.8% compared to the second quarter last year and up 21.2% compared to the first quarter of this year.

Gross profit of $443,000 , down 69.2% compared to the second quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of intentional rapid growth.

GAAP net loss of $(1.5) million , or $(0.04) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $341,000 , or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million , or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $592,000 , or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.

Secured $3.2 million in debt financing to accelerate growth of Mobile Services.

D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "We grew our second quarter revenue by 76% year-over-year and 21% sequentially, which demonstrates accelerating momentum in the scaling of our business. Since the first quarter of this year, we increased our mobile customer base 130% by investing in the acquisition of new customers and additional management and support infrastructure to accommodate a substantial increase in our customer base without a significant future increase to general and administrative costs. We have a highly attractive business model with a diverse revenue base and a high degree of operating leverage. Each new mobile customer brings additional revenue and margin contribution and serves as a lever for future cash flows. The strength of our business is further reinforced by government support and the critical role wireless data and voice services play in our lives. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are moving aggressively to leverage our first mover advantage and capture new customers at a rapid pace."

McEwen continued, "As we expected and discussed with our first quarter report, second quarter margins were impacted by the significant acceleration of our Mobile Services business as upfront costs to acquire new customers are expensed as incurred under U.S. accounting guidelines. We expect our margins to improve through the remainder of this year and into next year as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs that were incurred at the start of our growth cycle. There is a natural tension in our business between growth, profitability and customer churn, and we are committed to striking a balance that does not sacrifice one for another. We are fortunate to operate a business model that allows us to scale rapidly and with our stepped approach to growth, recover customer acquisition costs quickly and manage our churn rate. New term financing of $3.2 million strengthened our balance sheet and serves as a working capital bridge during this period of exponential growth. The economics of our business are solid, and the investments we are making today are a catalyst for accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value."

Quarterly Financial Summary (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Revenue of $5.1 million, an increase of 75.8% compared to $2.9 million. The increase was due to growth in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile Services expansion continued under the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The revenues were derived as a result of delivering high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers.

Gross profit was $443,000, or 8.6% gross profit margin, compared to $1.4 million, or 49.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the second quarter 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $45,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $1.8 million, up 72.2% compared to $1.1 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in the Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs, which are recorded in full at the time of customer activation.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2022 vs. First Six Months of 2021)

Revenues increased 76.2% to $9.4 million compared to $5.3 million, reflecting a 1.8% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 159.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues.

Gross profit was $2.1 million, or 22.4% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.3 million, or 44.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first six months of 2022 were $3.5 million compared to $123,000 for the first six months of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $3.4 million, up 60.7% compared to $2.1 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $108,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares).

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $624,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

-- Tables Follow –

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets















June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021 Assets









Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,430,966

$ 932,785 Accounts Receivable, net

1,421,026



1,274,687 Inventory, Net

1,007,206



566,839 Prepaid Expenses

10,124



79,467 Other Current Asset

164



164 Total Current Assets

4,869,486



2,853,942











Property and Equipment, Net

42,712



48,887











Other Assets









Intangible Assets, Net

845,377



807,775 Other Assets

120,970



154,297 Investments

10,000



10,000 Total Other Assets

976,347



972,072 Total Assets $ 5,888,545

$ 3,874,901











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,239,530

$ 930,449 Loans Payable, net of origination fees

2,984,181



- Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current

60,452



50,672 Total Current Liabilities

4,284,163



981,121











Long Term Liabilities









Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term

165,554



136,445 Note Payable - long term

-



150,000 Total Long Term Liabilities

165,554



286,445 Total Liabilities

4,449,717



1,267,566 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' Equity









Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares

authorized, 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at June 30,

2022 and 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at December

31, 2021

41,615



41,615 Additional Paid In Capital

8,265,520



7,911,224 Accumulated Deficit

(6,868,307)



(5,345,504) Total Stockholders' Equity

1,438,828



2,607,335 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,888,545

$ 3,874,901

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 5,123,097

$ 2,913,873

$ 9,350,954

$ 5,306,711 Cost of Revenue

4,680,530



1,476,485



7,261,127



2,958,162 Gross Profit

442,567



1,437,388



2,089,827



2,348,549























Operating Expenses





















Payroll and Related Expenses

1,238,979



588,328



2,371,294



1,180,871 Operating and Maintenance

717



-



1,359



- Bad Debt

29,078



-



29,133



- Professional Services

145,477



59,602



294,647



143,725 Utilities and Facilities

39,348



18,995



75,035



70,797 Depreciation and Amortization

2,059



213,552



6,176



427,105 General and Administrative

119,316



37,616



180,233



145,661 Marketing and Advertising

37,357



1,637



85,027



12,723 Application Development Costs

115,089



119,740



249,694



119,740 Taxes and Insurance

92,281



16,850



123,660



24,695 Total Operating Expenses

1,819,701



1,056,320



3,416,258



2,125,317























Operating Income/(Loss)

(1,377,134)



381,068



(1,326,431)



223,232























Other Income and Expense





















Interest Expense

(47,146)



(7,514)



(71,176)



(9,756) Other Expenses

(54,073)



(32,469)



(125,196)



(105,113) Total Other Income and Expenses

(101,219)



(39,983)



(196,372)



(114,869)























Net Income (Loss) $ (1,478,353)

$ 341,085

$ (1,522,803)

$ 108,363























Earnings (Loss) per Share





















Basic $ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.00 Weighted Average Outstanding Shares



















Basic

41,615,406



40,692,286



41,615,406



40,692,286 Diluted

41,615,406



44,217,286



41,615,406



44,217,286

