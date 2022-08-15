Marvion™️ Releases an Exclusive Series of The Audition Hybrid-DOTs For Sale On Its MetaStudio

Marvion™️ Releases an Exclusive Series of The Audition Hybrid-DOTs For Sale On Its MetaStudio

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be releasing an exclusive series of Hybrid-DOTs for the new movie The Audition by Phoenix Waters Productions, after the sellout of 2,000 Forensic Psychologist Hybrid-DOTs ("h-DOTs") on Marvion™️ MetaStudio.

In light of the significant demands for our h-DOTs as demonstrated by the first successful h-DOTS sale for the movie Forensic Psychologist, Marvion™️ is pleased to announce the further launch of an exclusive series of DOTs based on the movie The Audition on Marvion™️ MetaStudio.

The Audition is a UK-Hong Kong co-production international thriller. Featuring a world-class cast of actors which includes Kevin Leslie (The Rise of the Krays), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead), John Savage (Do the Right Thing), Jumayn Hunter (Attached the Block), Pamela Nomvete (Gangs of London ), and Hong Kong actress Anita Chui (OCTB). The Audition is a non-stop pulse pounding thriller that once it starts will never let up.

From the previous sell out of the Forensic Psychologist h-DOTs, it is clear that there is indeed a strong demand within the market for tokenized tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets. Furthermore, Marvion™️ MetaStudio have demonstrated the ability to garner a global community for h-DOTs products.

"It appears that what sets our h-DOTs apart from the rest of the NFTs in the industry is Marvion™️ engaging sophisticated blockchain and NFT technologies to provide a legally-binding ownership to the assets underlying each h-DOT sought after by purchasers and not merely the NFT, which we refer to as the enhanced NFT 2.0" says Parkson Yip, Chief Investment Officer of Marvion™️.

Bizhan Tong, Director and Producer of The Audition commented, "I am delighted to be working on the release of 'The Audition' and tell an exciting genre movie with an incredible international cast. Similarly, I am thrilled following the commercial success of 'Forensic Psychologist' h-NFTs and my partnership with Marvion on the upcoming 'Tape' to further showcase how DOTs can become an effective avenue for investors and content creators in the film financing space, by releasing a series of exclusive never-before-seen DOTs to celebrate the release of 'The Audition' as well as fund its sequel to shoot next year."

For more information on Marvion™️ and its h-DOT offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: marvion.media

Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Marsella Cheng

Director, PR

media@Coinllectibles.Art

View original content:

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.