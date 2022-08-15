Splitit teams up with Telispire to power installment plans for high-ticket mobile devices

Telispire, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC), has integrated Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform into its technology stack and billing system.

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX: SPT) (OTCQX: SPTTY) announced Telispire, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC), has selected to integrate Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service into its PHOENIX state-of-the-art back office and billing system allowing Telispire's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customers to offer installment payments to its subscribers easily.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As one of the country's largest technology providers and aggregators for MVNOs, Telispire offers a turn-key mobile telecom service for local and regional operators, utilities, co-ops and cable companies. The growth of 5G and the success of larger operators and cable operators venturing into the MVNO market is driving even greater competition for subscribers.

The integration with Splitit means any Telispire MVNO can offer installments to their subscribers for devices and services by turning on the feature through PHOENIX. There is no need to integrate new technology or manage complex third-party lender relationships.

"Our number one goal is our resellers' success. Splitit's white-label installments gives us a valuable tool to offer our resellers that puts them on a more equal footing with larger competitors without having to manage the technical integration," said Telispire COO Craig Andrew. "The growth of 5G has many looking to upgrade devices, giving MVNOs a simple option to offer subscribers a great way to pay over time without the complexity of traditional financing options."

"We are excited to partner with a leading mobile telecommunications and device market platform. The large ticket size perfectly matches Splitit's flexible installment platform. Consumers can easily spread the cost of their devices or services over time without additional interest or hidden fees," said Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth. "Telispire is truly empowering innovative mobile retailers with a turn-key platform that will have embedded installment services via Splitit. Their clients will have zero implementation burden, and Splitit benefits from distribution to many fast-growing retailers through a single connection to PHOENIX."

Telispire's flexible turnkey solution enables operators to enhance their brand by selecting relevant products and services, including provisioning, billing, eCommerce, fulfillment, and customer support. Splitit's white-label installments solution provides a simple single-point API integration, ensuring Telispire can offer its customers the flexibility to nurture and retain their subscribers, driving loyalty and promoting brand consistency on their terms.

The installment experience is embedded into the existing purchase flow, with the flexibility to determine specific products or product categories to offer Splitit installments and the number of the installments provided. Any consumer with the available balance on their credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, registration or redirects and no additional interest, hidden fees and or credit checks.

About Telispire, an NRTC Company

Telispire has been helping companies enter the wireless business since 2000, making it among the longest-operating, most experienced mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the United States. Telispire, acquired by NRTC in 2006, delivers our state-of-the-art PHOENIX back office and billing system by leveraging the power and reach of trusted national wireless carriers and positioning ourselves as the premier mobile virtual network aggregator/enabler/operator (MVNA/E/O). Our highly Flexible Turnkey Solution enables operators to enhance their brand by selecting relevant products and services (Provisioning, Billing, eCommerce, Fulfillment, and Customer Support) that meet your business needs.

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

