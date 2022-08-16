Origin Travel Nurses awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Travel Nurses has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Health care staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Origin Travel Nurse's efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.

Origin Travel Nurses underwent a rigorous, unannounced review on August 3rd, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including Leadership (HSLD), Human Resources Management (HSHR), and Information Management (HSIM). Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted observations and interviews.

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Origin Travel Nurses for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."

"Origin Travel Nurses is committed to providing the best service experience for our traveling clinicians and client partners. We feel this Certification showcases our efforts!" says Brent Olsavsky, CEO of Origin Travel Nurses.

Origin Travel Nurse's Team has worked diligently refining our internal processes and procedures to ensure we are meeting the highest level of standards available in the Travel Nursing industry. Our Team's foundational work and attention to detail led us to this point!

