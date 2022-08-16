The Stepping Stones Group Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies for the Seventh Year in a Row

The Stepping Stones Group Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies for the Seventh Year in a Row

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group, a leading national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, and autism services to children in educational, home, and community settings, has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the seventh time. The Stepping Stones Group has earned the rank of No. 2366 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 248%.

"Our continued growth can be attributed to our remarkable team. I am proud of each of them for showing resilience, determination, and commitment to living out our mission of transforming lives together," stated Tim Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group. "We are honored to be named on this prestigious list once again."

The list represents a one of a kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid -19. Among the top 500, the average median three - year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Inc. 5000

For more information go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

View original content:

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group