Tri Global Energy Earns Triple Crown for Renewable Energy Development

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (www.triglobalenergy.com) has strengthened its leadership position in developing clean, renewable wind energy, based on the Q2 2022 analysis recently released by the American Clean Power Association (ACP). Each quarter, ACP provides a snapshot view of the latest U.S. utility wind, solar and battery storage projects under construction and in advanced development submitted by renewable energy companies operating in the U.S.

For the period April-June 2022, the data shows that Tri Global Energy now ranks:

Number 10 for overall renewable energy development nationwide (includes onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and battery storage projects)

Number three for onshore wind development in the U.S. (up from number four during the first quarter of 2022)

Number one for onshore wind development in Texas (a position Tri Global Energy has held for 10 years)

Tri Global Energy is the only company listed in the top 10 developers with headquarters in Texas.

"Despite the headwinds faced this year by all segments of renewable energy – wind, solar, and battery storage – the industry is strong and growing," said Tri Global Energy Chairman and CEO John Billingsley. "No matter what your position is on renewable energy, clean power is here to stay.

"For a sustainable future, our planet needs 100% acceptance of renewable energy," Billingsley said. "This doesn't mean the elimination of fossil fuels, but it does mean that companies around the globe need to adopt practices to reduce their carbon footprints."

Tri Global Energy currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wyoming. American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry, uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system.

