John Walker Joins Leighton Ford Ministries Strategic Advisory Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Graham Ford, Chief Catalyst of Leighton Ford Ministries is pleased to announce that Dr. John E. Walker, Ph.D. has joined the Strategic Advisory Board.

Dr. Walker has been an economics professor and a highly successful entrepreneur. As the founder of Andesa Services, he is a pioneer of the information economy, whose business vision was a direct outgrowth of his economics training. Because of his belief in the fundamental importance of economics as a field of study, in 2001 he announced a gift of nearly $7 million to fund the expansion and enhancement of Clemson University's economics department.

"John Walker is a humble and values-driven leader," said Kevin Graham Ford. "He has always placed others before himself in service of the mission. We are grateful that he will bring his wisdom and values to LFM's Strategic Advisory Board."

Dr. Walker was also a primary donor in developing The John E. Walker Golf Course at Clemson University.

Founded in 1986, Leighton Ford Ministries is an organization designed to be a catalyst for mentoring a new generation of healthy leaders who sustain thriving ministries for the sake of the Gospel.

For over 30 years, Leighton served as the Vice President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Learn more about Leighton Ford Ministries at www.leightonfordministries.org

