Chamberlain Looks To Reduce Its Carbon Footprint Through Partnership with BILT

Smart garage door opener manufacturer digitizes installation instructions with BILT to reduce paper waste and improve installation experience

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain®, innovators in garage door openers and smart home access technologies powered by myQ®, announces partnership with BILT®, an instruction app that provides official 3D interactive instructions with voice, text and animated guidance. "Go Green with BILT", Chamberlain's newest sustainability initiative to eliminate waste by digitizing all of its garage door opener installation instructions, is on track to save 92.4 tons of paper (an estimated 2,217 trees) per year.

"We create reliable, DIY smart home access devices for the garage and home that are built to last. That can mean, over time, instructions can be discarded or misplaced," said George Rassas, Group Product Manager of Residential Services, Chamberlain. "Providing our customers with digital access to documents they need not only helps minimize waste but makes our product information more accessible."

The BILT app allows homeowners to use official interactive instructions that are guided by voice, text, and 3D animated images to install most Chamberlain garage door openers. The instructions show how much time, how many steps, and what tools are required to do the install. Step-by-step instructions and the ability to rotate images for the best perspective offer an easy-to-use intuitive customer experience that drastically reduces Chamberlain's paper waste.

"We are excited to work with a forward-thinking company like Chamberlain and applaud their efforts to innovate not only their customer experience but also their environmental impact." says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson.

Chamberlain smart garage door openers and smart home access devices powered by myQ are available for purchase at leading home improvement and online retailers. For more information about Chamberlain go to https://www.chamberlain.com. For more information about BILT go to https://biltapp.com/

About Chamberlain

Chamberlain is part of Chamberlain Group, a family of iconic smart access brands recently acquired by Blackstone. Chamberlain manufactures and markets some of the most reliable and innovative do-it-yourself products for the garage and home. For more information on Chamberlain products, visit Chamberlain.com .

About BILT®

BILT Intelligent Instructions® revolutionize assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. Users can manipulate 3D animated images on a touchscreen for optimum understanding. The mobile BILT app provides thousands of official instructions from hundreds of brands for consumers and professionals alike.

