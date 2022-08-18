Curbio Welcomes Fazeela Abdul Rashid to Board of Directors

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the appointment of Fazeela Abdul Rashid to its Board of Directors. Abdul Rashid is a Partner at Revolution Growth, the venture capital fund that led Curbio's $65M Series B funding round which closed in January 2022.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Abdul Rashid brings over 20 years of finance and investing experience, with a focus on growth equity, in both the private and public markets. She has been an active investor with well-known companies at the intersection of technology and shifting consumer preferences, including Duolingo, Noom, Harry's, and Impossible Foods. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Economics from Cornell University.

Abdul Rashid formerly served as Managing Director of Consumer and Americas at Temasek International, a $400B global investment firm headquartered in Singapore. There, she was instrumental in building early efforts in direct U.S. healthcare investments, leading the U.S. consumer practice and launching DE&I efforts.

"Fazeela has a wealth of experience serving as a trusted advisor to tech-enabled businesses around the globe. I am excited to welcome her to the Curbio Board of Directors, where I know she will be invaluable to us as we continue transforming home improvement for real estate," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Curbio has prioritized hiring a diverse leadership team –currently, a third of our board members are women of color and half of our executive team are women."

2022 has been a year of unprecedented growth for Curbio, with a total of $90M in funding being raised between its Series B round in January and its recent $25M credit facility closing. The company has expanded into six new U.S. markets, grown its workforce by 68% and invested in its proprietary technology to dramatically improve the customer experience in home improvement for real estate. Despite recent uncertainty in the market, Curbio continues to grow more than 100% year over year, with its rapid topline growth expected to exceed $100M in 2023.

"Curbio is breaking into a large untapped market with its modern, tech-enabled approach to fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution, vastly improving the customer experience. Its solution is exactly what the market calls for-- fast, reliable home updates which ensure that sellers get the most out of their home, while meeting buyer demand for move-in-ready properties," said Abdul Rashid. "I am excited to be able to help advise Curbio's seasoned executive team as they continue to transform the home improvement industry."

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

Revolution Growth is a venture capital fund investing in growth stage companies around the country that are leading disruption within their industry. Led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, Revolution Growth has a proven strategy of partnering with entrepreneurs to build and scale category-defining companies. Revolution Growth is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and part of Revolution's family of funds, including Revolution Ventures and the Rise of the Rest Seed Funds. Visit us online at revolution.com/growth or @Revolution.

