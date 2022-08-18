Milrose Consultants and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Partnership with Masterplan

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a national leader in real estate municipal compliance, consulting, and related services, announced today a strategic partnership with Masterplan, an industry-leading technical advisory, permitting, and land-use consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Established in 1981, Masterplan boasts over four decades of experience working in the development industry and specializing in all matters related to zoning, building permits, municipal support services, land-use consulting, and other development approvals. The largest municipal consulting and land-use firm in the Southwest, Masterplan has offices in Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Frisco, and Houston.

The partnership with Masterplan further expands Milrose's coverage and depth in the Texas market – strengthening the Company's capabilities and technical proficiencies in all areas of planning, permitting, development, entitlements, zoning, land-use, and real estate throughout the region. The strategic partnership represents the Company's seventh since Southfield Capital invested in Milrose in 2019.

"Masterplan has a longstanding reputation for excellence and is well respected in the real estate industry. Their team of experts brings additive skills and specialized expertise that will greatly benefit our nationwide clientele. We are thrilled to welcome their team, clients, and capabilities into the Milrose family," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose.

Dallas Cothrum, Ph.D., President of Masterplan, added, "It's an exciting time for our entire Texas team. This opportunity gives us a chance to expand our offerings and locations while still taking care of our clients. This is a new and promising chapter as we approach 50 years in business."

Southfield Capital Principal, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "The partnership with Masterplan further supports Milrose's commitment to be the premier provider of real estate consulting services across the country. We're excited to welcome the Masterplan team and continue to grow our full-spectrum suite of services on a national scale."

Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel and BDO USA provided transaction advisory services to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose

Milrose is a national leader in municipal compliance, consulting, and related services to the commercial real estate market across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code and zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence, and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

