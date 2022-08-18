Ross Devor Joins Thoma Bravo as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that Ross Devor has joined the firm as a Partner. Based in Miami, he will co-lead Thoma Bravo's growth equity strategy, which focuses on minority investments in industry-leading software and technology companies. Devor's appointment reflects Thoma Bravo's expanding leadership team and underscores the strength of its growth investment platform. Devor had first joined Thoma Bravo in 2009 and served as a key member of the investment team for more than four years.

(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Ross back to Thoma Bravo as we continue to scale our growth investment platform and capitalize on opportunities to help companies maximize their growth potential at an earlier stage," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Ross's deep expertise in enterprise software investing will be an asset in helping us expand our market reach."

"I couldn't be more excited to be re-joining the Thoma Bravo team," said Devor. "The software and technology investment space has transformed in the years since I was last with the firm, and Thoma Bravo has proven to be the investor and partner of choice for companies across all sectors of the industry and at various stages of growth. I look forward to the many opportunities ahead working alongside Tre Sayle and the rest of the Growth team."

Devor previously served as a Managing Director at Insight Partners where he focused on enterprise software investments. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Devor holds a BA in economics from Northwestern University.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thoma Bravo