CROWN ROYAL CELEBRATES BLACK-OWNED ATLANTA BEAUTY BUSINESSES THROUGH GENEROSITY HOUR SERIES

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Black Business Month and Crown Royal is raising a glass to those who help make Atlanta beautiful: Black beauty small business owners. Last night, Crown Royal teamed up with Atlanta entrepreneur Alicia Scott of Range Beauty and Grammy nominated duo EARTHGANG to celebrate and build connections between Black beauty small business owners during a special Generosity Hour event in Atlanta.

The evening was emceed by Alicia Scott, owner and founder of Range Beauty, who surprised local Atlanta small business owners in attendance with a total of $40,000 in gifts on behalf of Crown Royal as a thank you for their dedication to the community. EARTHGANG, who partnered with Crown Royal last December as part of a giveback initiative designed to support local Atlanta artists (musicians, dancers, actors, etc.), performed, which was broadcasted via livestream from their Instagram page (@earthgang) for those who weren't in attendance to enjoy.

To further recognize those who champion self-expression, identity and culture in Atlanta, Crown Royal culminated its first year as a partner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, who as part of National Black Business Month had players visit local Atlanta salons and get services completed to thank them for their commitment to the community.

"Crown Royal Generosity Hours are designed to celebrate the true icons that are making an impact in their communities and provide support to help amplify their work," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "As a brand, it's important for us to showcase our continued support of Black-owned businesses and we recognize the important role the beauty industry has in their communities. We look forward to continuing partnerships with these business owners and championing all they do to make those in their communities feel good inside and out."

In addition, Crown Royal will continue their support of Black small businesses and entrepreneurs by donating $25,000 to the Fearless Foundation, an Atlanta-based non-profit, from Fearless Fund, to educate and empower entrepreneurs of color.

"Through this partnership with Crown Royal, we are excited to provide local Atlanta small business owners with access to educational and monetary resources through various programming," said Arian Simone, CEO and Co-Founder, Fearless Fund and Fearless Foundation. "Last night's Generosity Hour gave Black beauty business owners the opportunity to network and celebrate their dedication to the Atlanta community."

Join Crown Royal in toasting to the people that matter most in our communities by visiting www.crownroyal.com/generosity-fund/.

