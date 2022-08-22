Dole Packaged Foods Sparks Innovation with New Functional Frozen Fruit Smoothie

Dole Boosted Blends® Berry Spark™ is crafted with an intentional blend of nutrient-packed fruits and vitamins to support brain and cognitive health

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC today released its newest innovation, Dole Boosted Blends® Berry Spark™. Always mindful of the latest consumer tastes and trends, Dole has crafted this smoothie with a specific blend of nutrient-dense, ingredients to support brain and cognitive health.

"Prompted by the pandemic, consumers today are looking to boost their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing more than ever," commented Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We've developed Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark as a nutritious and convenient smoothie that allows individuals to harness the health benefits of a thoughtfully curated combination of plant-based ingredients to help with memory and focus."

Kosher Certified, no sugar added, and non-GMO, Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark's optimal blend invigorates the palate with a delicious fruity flavor from a unique mix of blueberries, bananas, blackberries, dark cherries, acai, and flax designed to deliver a range of benefits and nutrients, including:

Brain and cognitive health support

Memory and focus benefits

Excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C

Good source of dietary fiber

Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark is simple to make – just add 2 cups of the milk of your choice and blend until smooth. Each pack contains four pre-portioned 8oz individual servings for $10.99. Look for it in the frozen fruit section at select retailers and online in August, followed by wider availability later this year.

For more information on nutrition facts and where to purchase, visit dolesunshine.com .

ABOUT DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC.

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: snacks, ingredients, beverages and fruit bowls. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

